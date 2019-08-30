Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 30, 2009: The Walmart expansion project at the outer Arsenal Street location could be done in November, the retailer said Friday. The expansion allows for four retail spots inside the store, which will be filled by Woodforest Bank, Smart Style hair salon, Dunkin’ Donuts and a Walmart Vision Center.
25 years ago
Aug. 30, 1994: While the raccoon rabies outbreak moves steadily northward to Jefferson County from Oswego, the state Department of Health confirmed that a bat in the town of Lyme has tested positive for rabies. It is the first identified case of a rabid bat in Jefferson County since 1989.
50 years ago
Aug. 30, 1969: The City Council is expected to discuss it at its meeting Tuesday all aspects of the rock music festival scheduled for the Thompson Park outdoor amphitheater next Saturday, proposed by the sponsoring Magical Mystery Tours, Inc., Norfolk, Va. There is mounting public concern over the festival, probably because of Woodstock Festival recently at White Lake where personal injuries and property damage resulted.
75 years ago
Aug. 30, 1944: An appeal to students to leave their vacation employment and return to school was made today by Ogdensburg superintendant of schools Frank C. Roda, as various educational institutions of the city prepared to begin the fall sessions on Tuesday. More boys and girls have been issued working papers than ever in the history of the school system and the cooperation of all parents and employers is requested in aiding the return of the students.
100 years ago
Aug. 30, 1919: Peter C. Vournakis, manager of the Strand theater, announced today that he will open his theater for Sunday performances tomorrow. The Strand will be the second theater to open on Sundays under the provisions of the ordinance recently passed by the common council.
125 years ago
Aug. 30, 1894: Brown’s new block on Main street, facing Curtis, is an ornament to that part of the city. One of the stores on the lower floor is already occupied as a drug store, which will be a convenience to the people residing on the north side.
150 years ago
Aug. 30, 1869: There are 39 inmates at the Home, 12 girls and 27 boys. Mr. and Mrs. Cory, in faithful and economical management, leave nothing to be desired. Miss Waite, of Rodman, is the teacher, and is admirably qualified for the position. Some of these children were fortunate in being orphans.
The world
1617: Rosa de Lima of Peru becomes the first American saint to be canonized.
1781: The French fleet arrives in the Chesapeake Bay to aid the American Revolution.
1813: Creek Indians massacre over 500 whites at Fort Mims, Ala.
1861: Union Gen. John Fremont declares martial law throughout Missouri and makes his own emancipation proclamation to free slaves in the state. President Lincoln overrules the general.
1961: President John F. Kennedy appoints Gen. Lucius D. Clay as his personal representative in Berlin.
1963: Hot Line communications link installed between Moscow and Washington, DC.
1967: U.S. Senate confirms Thurgood Marshall as first African-American Supreme Court justice.
1976: Tom Brokaw becomes news anchor of the “Today” show.
1979: First recorded instance of a comet (Howard-Koomur-Michels) hitting the sun; the energy released is equal to approximately 1 million hydrogen bombs.
1982: Yasser Arafat, leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) forced out of Lebanon after 10 years in Beirut during Lebanese Civil War.
1983: Lt. Col. Guion S. Bluford Jr., becomes the first African-American astronaut to travel in space.
1983: Eiffel Tower welcomes its 150 millionth visitor, 33-year-old Parisian Jacqueline Martinez.
1986: KGB arrests journalist Nicholas Daniloff (US News World Report) on a charge of spying and hold him for 13 days.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
