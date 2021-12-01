Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 1, 2011: State tax officials have seized Goodfellos Brick Oven Pizza & Wine Bar in Sackets Harbor, for nonpayment of nearly $48,000 in sales tax over the last four years. Fliers left on the restaurant’s windows announced the seizure. An email from the Department of Taxation and Finance spokesman Ed Walsh said the restaurant had four open tax warrants totaling $47,862.66.
25 years ago
Dec. 1, 1996: Several hundred people viewed a portion of the national AIDS quilt that was displayed Sunday at the Salmon Run Mall to commemorate World AIDS Day. It was the first public display of the quilt in Watertown. The national Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt is a massive quilt which contains the names of more than 27,000 thousand people who have died from acquired immune deficiency syndrome.
50 years ago
Dec. 1, 1971: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office was alerted Wednesday by the Alexandria Bay police department that an investigation is underway there into the theft of 35 valuable antique duck decoys from a local boathouse. The decoys have a reported total value of between $1,225 and $1,750 (between about $8,000 and $11,000 in 2021). This is the second known theft of decoys in the village in the same time period.
75 years ago
Dec. 1, 1946: The general outlook is that there will be plenty of Christmas trees for this Christmas, whether or not they are decorated with strings of electric lights. Several loads of trees are passing through Potsdam each day, most of them destined for the metropolitan area. Prices are not expected to exceed that of last year more than ten per cent, with from $1 to $1.50 for an average six-foot free for last year.
100 years ago
Dec. 1, 1921: The Watertown police force will be augmented on Jan. 1 by the addition of two patrolmen and one policewoman. The greater part of the policewoman’s work will be among the girls of the city. Her salary will be $1,209 annually while the patrolmen will receive $1,500 each annually.
125 years ago
Dec. 1, 1896: Yesterday, the 30th of November, 1896, will be a day long to be remembered by the people of Potsdam and one which will be undoubtedly observed in future years as the birthday of Thomas S. Clarkson and as the anniversary of the dedication of the Thomas S. Clarkson memorial School of Technology. The afternoon and evening were devoted to exercises appropriate to the dedication of the school.
150 years ago
Dec. 1, 1871: Mr. Pease, the popular Lewis County Treasurer, makes the gratifying announcement in his annual report to the Board of Supervisors, that the last of the county “war bonds” have been paid during the past year. May they return no more, is the fervent wish of all tax-payers.
The world
1881: Virgil, Wyatt and Morgan Earp are exonerated in court for their action in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Ariz.
1905: Twenty officers and 230 guards are arrested in St. Petersburg, Russia, for the revolt at the Winter Palace.
1918: An American army of occupation enters Germany.
1933: Nazi storm troops become an official organ of the Reich.
1942: National gasoline rationing goes into effect in the United States.
1955: Rosa Parks refuses to sit in the back of a Montgomery, Ala., bus, defying the South’s segregationist laws.
1969: America’s first draft lottery since 1942 is held.
1981: AIDS virus officially recognized.
1986: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North pleads the 5th Amendment before a Senate panel investigating the Iran-Contra arms sale.
1988: Benazir Bhutto, politician, becomes the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Pakistan and the first woman elected to lead a Muslim state
1991: Ukraine’s voters overwhelmingly approve a referendum for independence from the USSR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.