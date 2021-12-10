Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 10, 2011: Friends of Mount Arab have put out a call for donations to help pay for $8,000 in damage done by vandals in October to the cabin and fire tower. Mount Arab is a popular hiking spot a few miles off Route 3 in the town of Piercefield with an interpretive trail and spectacular views from the fire tower. Vandals have caused damage in the past but not to the extent of the latest spree.
25 years ago
Dec. 10, 1996: After nine 30-minute programs, the “Spirit of Korea” weekly radio show on WATN-AM expanded to an hour-long format on Saturday. WATN-AM station owner David W. Mance said he agreed to give the show a 60-minute slot at 8 p.m. Saturdays because of its popularity. Sgt. Younghwan Huh, a Fort Drum soldier, and Mesun Chung, a homemaker, co-host the live program targeted at the north country’s Korean-American community.
50 years ago
Dec. 10, 1971: Rumors that changes in student distribution at Case and North Junior High Schools are contemplated were dispelled today by the Board of Education which clearly indicated both junior highs will continue to operate along the present pattern with each to accommodate seventh grade pupils upon completion of study at the Wiley School.
75 years ago
Dec. 10, 1946: The village of Potsdam returned to normal conditions yesterday following the announcement that the coal strike is over, and the prospects are now that the Christmas season will see the village in holiday decorative array. Decorative electrical lighting composed of strings of colored lights will be placed through the business section. The tall community Christmas tree to be placed at the intersection of Elm and Market streets will also be decorated with strings of colored lights.
100 years ago
Dec. 10, 1921: One of the finest displays of Christmas trees in Watertown in years may be seen at the residences of Harry H. Sawyer at 121 North Hamilton street and Howard Clark at 117 North Hamilton street. Mr. Clark and Mr. Sawyer have formed a partnership to deal in Christmas trees. The exhibit consists of 300 spruce and balsam trees, which are being delivered in a new Dodge car, purchased for this purpose by the partners.
125 years ago
Dec. 10, 1896: Sherman Gales, of Chicago, has just completed the Bostedo pneumatic cash system for A. Bushnell & Co. The electricity was turned on this morning for the first time, and all who have had occasion to purchase anything at “Bushnell’s” today speak of the system as a most wonderful machine.
150 years ago
Dec. 10, 1871: The village of Potsdam Junction, just incorporated, elects for its first set of village officers, all temperance men. No other ticket was run. Potsdam Junction will get on so long as it maintains this character — never fear for it.
The world
1840: Queen Victoria marries Prince Albert.
1846: Led by religious leader Brigham Young, the first Mormons begin a long westward exodus from Nauvoo, Il., to Utah.
1942: The war halts civilian car production at Ford.
1966: Protester David Miller is convicted of burning his draft card.
1979: The Metropolitan Museum announces the first major theft in its 110-year history, $150,000 Greek marble head.
1986: The largest Mafia trial in history, with 474 defendants, opens in Palermo, Italy.
