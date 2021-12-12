The north
10 years ago
Dec. 12, 2011: The village of Potsdam is now the owner of a Route 56 water tower. Village officials purchased the tank, built in 2009 as part of the development of Lowe’s Home Improvement store, from Community Bank N.A. after a public auction late last month. The 300,000-gallon tank and its property, once assessed at more than $1.8 million, will cost the village $697,000, which it will pay off over the next 20 years. Owning it should give the village better fire protection and system pressure.
25 years ago
Dec. 12, 1996: The unusually mild weather appears to be keeping the wildlife population from seeking refuge for the winter, and as a result, the rabies virus continues to spread. During the past month, Jefferson County Public Health Service has had reports of three rabid raccoons and three rabid skunks. None of the recent cases involved human exposure, but some involved domestic-animal exposure.
50 years ago
Dec. 12, 1971: Two incidents of vandalism have been reported at the Gouverneur fairgrounds. Two windows in the new fair office building at 85 East Barney St., were broken. The fair board of managers has offered a $25 reward for information concerning the identity of the vandals.
75 years ago
Dec. 12, 1946: As Watertown’s scarlet fever epidemic continues at an unabated pace, affecting mostly children of school age, the total number of cases reported to city health authorities, including the first case reported in July, reached 147 today. November holds the record in the epidemic so far for the largest number of cases reported with 74.
100 years ago
Dec. 12, 1921: Watertown merchants reported the largest Christmas sales Saturday of any previous day since the Christmas shopping opened. With the distribution of funds saved through the Christmas clubs in the banking institutions of the city, thousands were supplied with funds and the new money paid out by the bank was easily distinguishable in the sales Saturday.
125 years ago
Dec. 12, 1896: The seventh armory hop of the season was given by the 39th Separate Company band last night. It was one of the most successful affairs yet held. The floor was in excellent condition. The round dances were in the ratio of 13 to 1, there being but a single square dance. This was as it should be, for every one does round dances nowadays.
150 years ago
Dec. 12, 1871: The whole amount of milk delivered to the Belleville Cheese Factory for the year 1871, was one million, five hundred and twenty one thousand, seven hundred and seventy two (1,521,772) lbs; from which was manufactured one hundred and forty eight thousand eight hundred and twenty five pounds (148,825) of cheese. Average price obtained for the cheese — eleven dollars per hundred pounds.
The world
1770: The British soldiers responsible for the “Boston Massacre” are acquitted on murder charges.
1930: The last Allied troops withdraw from the Saar region in Germany.
1964: Three Buddhist leaders begin a hunger strike to protest the government in Saigon.
1967: The United States ends the airlift of 6,500 men in Vietnam.
1991: The Russian Federation becomes independent from the USSR.
2000: The U.S. Supreme Court announces its decision in Bush v. Gore, effectively ending legal changes to the results of that year’s Presidential election.
