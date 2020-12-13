The north
10 years ago
Dec. 13, 2010: The Rite Aid store in Stateway Plaza, 1222 Arsenal St., will close. Pharmacy business will cease Saturday, while the store will be open through Dec. 24. Prescription information will be transferred to the Rite Aid at 315 Arsenal St. Rite Aid Discount Liquor, next door to the Stateway Plaza drugstore, will remain open. The Stateway Plaza store had been an Eckerd drugstore until Rite Aid acquired all Eckerd stores in 2007.
25 years ago
Dec. 13, 1995: J.J. Newberry & Co., 59 E. Main St., Gouverneur is closing. Signs offering a 20 percent discount on merchandise were in the windows with a notice that the closing was for the Gouverneur location only. A new J.J. Newberry store opened in Massena last winter, and there is one in Saranac Lake. A McCrory store, of the same parent company, is in the Seaway Plaza, Watertown. J.J. Newberry stores in Ogdensburg and Canton have closed in recent years.
50 years ago
Dec. 13, 1970: A newly announced plan to use part of the Ives Hill Golf Course for a 100-unit apartment development has raised the ire of golf members and owners of expensive homes neighboring the property. The proposed development, which would spell the end of the golf course, would use public funds to provide nonprofit housing facilities for the employees of Mercy Hospital.
75 years ago
Dec. 13, 1945: The fir tree on the lawn of Mrs. A. E. Davis, which stands about 100 feet high, has once again been lighted for the holiday season, the first time since 1941. Under this community Christmas tree, every man, woman and child in Lyons Falls is asked to assemble at 7:45 p.m. Christmas eve to sing Christmas carols.
100 years ago
Dec. 13, 1920: A city fruit jobbing house today received a carload of California navel oranges, the first of the season. They are of first quality, large and nicely colored. From present indications, Christmas fruit will command a high price, excepting perhaps home grown varieties of apples.
125 years ago
Dec. 13, 1895: A sheet of ice covers Black river from Seawall’s island to the falls above Suspension bridge and it looks as though winter were indeed approaching. The scene at Suspension bridge is indeed one worthy of contemplation, with its masses of ice, sullen black water and clouds of vapor.
150 years ago
Dec. 13, 1870: The Levis House at Carthage, are making extensive arrangements for a first-class prize party the day before New Year.
The world
1814: General Andrew Jackson announces martial law in New Orleans, as British troops disembark at Lake Borne, 40 miles east of the city.
1951: After meeting with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, President Harry S. Truman vows to purge all disloyal government workers.
1968: President Lyndon B. Johnson and Mexico’s President Gustavo Diaz Ordaz meet on a bridge at El Paso, Texas, to officiate at ceremonies returning the long-disputed El Chamizal area to the Mexican side of the border.
1972: Astronaut Gene Cernan climbs into his lunar lander on the moon and prepares to lift off. He is the last man to set foot on the moon.
1973: Great Britain cuts the work week to three days to save energy.
1981: Polish labor leader Lech Walesa is arrested and the government decrees martial law, restricting civil rights and suspending operation of the independent trade union Solidarity.
1985: France sues the United States over the discovery of an AIDS serum.
2001: Terrorists attach the Parliament of India Sansad; 15 people are killed, including the terrorists
2003: Deposed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein captured; he is found hiding in near his home town of Tikrit.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.