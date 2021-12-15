Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 15, 2011: More than 30 students from Sackets Harbor Central School gathered around a computer on Monday night to talk to students nearly 7,000 miles away in Kandahar province, the birthplace of the Taliban in Afghanistan. The school district was the first school in the region to begin the Spirit of America student-to-student teleconferencing program with the help of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division.
25 years ago
Dec. 15, 1996: North country volunteers say despite a relatively healthy national economy they have been finding no decrease in the number of neighbors needing help during the holidays, and some report a slight increase. Representatives of local charities cite local job losses as the main reason.
50 years ago
Dec. 15, 1971: The House of the Good Samaritan started something new Friday night which will bring parents and newborn children closer than ever before in the history of the hospital. A special hour is now reserved for fathers and mothers and their babies. This event marks a change in policy which has the approval of both the obstetrical and pediatric staff. They are making sure, however, that fathers are well scrubbed because of a newborn infant’s susceptibility to infection.
75 years ago
Dec. 15, 1946: The new frozen food locker plant owned by Charles P. Redmond, mayor of the village of Evans Mills, has been completed and is now in operation. Owing to war conditions, it was impossible to secure the necessary equipment for completion of the plant until now.
100 years ago
Dec. 15, 1921: The American flag was today unfurled from the 35 foot flag pole just erected on top of the new Woolworth building. While the original plans of the building did not provide for a flag pole, it was decided after the building had been completed that it ought to have a flag pole from which the national colors could fly.
125 years ago
Dec. 15, 1896: A merry company of about 25 members of George E. Satchwell’s Bible class met last evening. The evening was pleasantly spent in the enjoyment of Bible games, a novel feature being the production of silhouettes representing Bible scenes thrown upon a screen. After partaking of light refreshments, the company departed, voting the occasion a complete success.
150 years ago
Dec. 15, 1871: We are requested by the City Attorney to give notice that all sidewalks must be cleared at once, or suits will be entered against the owners thereof, without the usual formal written notice. Complaints are coming in so fast, as to render written notifications impractical. It is always best to do this kind of work before breakfast, but the law does not specify the time.
The world
1791: The Bill of Rights is ratified in Congress.
1903: The British parliament places a 15-year ban on whale hunting in Norway.
1938: Washington sends its fourth note to Berlin demanding amnesty for Jews.
1943: U.S. forces invade Japanese-held New Britain Island in New Guinea.
1961: Adolf Eichmann, the former German Gestapo official accused of a major role in the Nazi murder of 6 million Jews, is sentenced by a Jerusalem court to be hanged.
1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the meat bill in the presence of Upton Sinclair, the author of the controversial book, “The Jungle.”
1972: The Commonwealth of Australia orders equal pay for women.
1973: The American Psychiatric Association votes to remove homosexuality from its official list of psychiatric disorders.
2001: The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after an 11-year, $27 million project to fortify it without eliminating its famed lean.
2005: F-22 Raptor Stealth fighter enters active service with the US Air Force.
