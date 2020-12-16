Looking backward
10 years ago
Dec. 16, 2010: Kinney Drugs is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of the perpetrators of the Nov. 13 robbery-for-drugs at the Seaway Plaza Kinney’s. A fully disguised white male displayed a handgun at the pharmacy and demanded morphine pills. After his demand was met, he ran from the store and was met by a person driving a single-cab pickup, as shown on security video. The truck left the plaza and proceeded north on Route 11.
25 years ago
Dec. 16, 1995: After more than 15 years as president and general manager of WNPE-WNPI TV, William J. Saiff Jr. has announced he will retire in June. At the PBS station, which broadcasts on channels 16 and 12 from Watertown studios, Mr. Saiff helped start three shows picked up by stations on the national market: “Rod & Reel,” a local fishing show that began 18 years ago and went national 13 years ago; “Rod & Reel Streamside,” a national show for 11 years, and “Cabin Country,” a national show for four years.
50 years ago
Dec. 16, 1970: Representatives of four Lowville industries appeared before the village board Tuesday to answer complains of smoke discharge, sawdust and noise. Representatives from Kraft Foods Co., AMF Co., TWI Inc. and Lowville Industries Inc. explained to the board the measures being taken to rectify the pollution and noise situations.
75 years ago
Dec. 16, 1945: Dr. Ralph S. Damon, New York, president of the American Airlines, Inc., added a new and unforgettable experience to his world travels — an automobile trip from Potsdam to Watertown in one of the north country’s worst blizzards. Dr. Damon reports that the trip took four and one half hours — two of them from the Watertown city limits to Public Square.
100 years ago
Dec. 16, 1920: The Argonaut Club, Carthage, held its annual Christmas party last evening. Mrs. Eva Frederick impersonated Santa Claus and added much merriment. The club members went as little boys and girls. A children’s program was given and the club women lived again for a few hours the time of their childhood.
125 years ago
Dec. 16, 1895: The hair-raising spectacle is presented at the present time of the enterprising young Americans skating on Black river above the Court street bridge on ice so thin that it is a marvel that it does not break beneath their weight and send them where ice is useless, or elsewhere.
150 years ago
Dec. 16, 1870: Ladies wishing to see a lot of beautiful Lace Handkerchiefs, Point Gauze, and Point Applique Lace Collars, can do so by calling at Cooke’s. Gentlemen will also remember that these goods make beautiful Christmas presents — such as ladies always appreciate.
The world
1773: To protest the tax on tea from England, a group of young Americans, disguised as Natives, throw chests of tea from British ships in Boston Harbor.
1939: The National Women’s Party urges immediate congressional action on equal rights.
1950: President Harry Truman declares a state of National Emergency as Chinese communists invade deeper into South Korea.
1976: President Jimmy Carter appoints Andrew Young as Ambassador to the United Nations.
1978: Cleveland becomes the first U.S. city to default since the depression.
1998: The United States launches a missile attack on Iraq for failing to comply with United Nations weapons inspectors.
2003: President George W. Bush signs the CAN-SPAM Act of 2003, which establishes the United States’ first national standards regarding e-mail and gives the Federal Trade Commission authority to enforce the act.
