The north
10 years ago
Dec. 19, 2011: Massena Memorial Hospital’s board of managers voted 11-1 Monday night to approve additional security equipment for the hospital. The $19,535 will pay for new surveillance cameras and related software, lock down buttons and pendants staff can push to directly contact the Massena Police Department. Security came to the forefront following incidents at the hospital last month.
25 years ago
Dec. 19, 1996: As early as next fall, St. Lawrence Centre may have a regulation-size ice rink and host exhibition hockey games and even the Ice Capades. Mall owners A.P. Massena Partners plan to break ground for the 38,000-square-foot-rink building next spring on the south end of the mall. A 28,000-square-foot entertainment center planned for existing mall space is also in the works, but the ice rink is the top priority.
50 years ago
Dec. 19, 1971: An imposter posing as Santa Claus was caught shoplifting and fired at a local store last week. The man had apparently been carting merchandise home after his daily “Santa Claus” stint. The store declined to prosecute so as not to attract bad publicity during the Christmas season. Police said the man was not the real Santa Claus; that little children should take heart because one imposter impersonating the great man has been caught.
75 years ago
Dec. 19, 1946: The Watertown Daily Times radio properties have announced that the annual Christmas party for the children, scheduled in the South Jefferson High school auditorium Sunday afternoon has been canceled because of the scarlet fever situation. However, Santa Claus will speak to children over WWNY Sunday afternoon at 1:30. Santa and his helpers had agreed that because of the scarlet fever situation, it would be better to cancel the party.
100 years ago
Dec. 19, 1921: The community Christmas tree in Lowville, which is to be erected on Public Square by the Civic Club, has arrived from the woods about Chases Lake and will be erected in a few days. The Northern New York Utilities company has agreed to light the tree for ten nights free of charge and the labor for the erection and wiring will also be donated.
125 years ago
Dec. 19, 1896: The courthouse bell, which is being lowered from the belfry this afternoon has been necessarily cut off the fire alarm circuit. It will be a week or more before the bell can be placed in position in the city hall belfry, and in the meantime all fire alarm signals will be sounded by the steam gong at the Knowlton mills.
150 years ago
Dec. 19, 1871: Charles W. Jennings, of Belleville, is selling trees, vines and other nursery stock, for the firm of “Gould Brothers,” one of the most reliable nursery firms in Rochester. Unlike these traveling nursery agents, who rarely, if ever, appear two seasons in the same locality, Charley is a “permanent fixture.”
The world
1941: Adolf Hitler assumes the position of commander in chief of the German army.
1942: The British advance 40 miles into Burma in a drive to oust the Japanese from the colony.
1944: During the Battle of the Bulge, American troops begin pulling back from the twin Belgian cities of Krinkelt and Rocherath in front of the advancing German Army.
1945: Congress confirms Eleanor Roosevelt as U.S. delegate to the United Nations.
1959: Reputed to be the last civil war veteran, Walter Williams, dies at 117 in Houston.
1974: Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as vice president of the United states after a House of Representatives vote.
1998: President Bill Clinton is impeached. The House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against President Clinton, charging him with lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice. Clinton was the second president in U.S. history to be impeached.
2001: The highest barometric pressure ever recorded (1085.6 hPa, 32.06 inHg) occurs at Tosontsengel, Khovsgol, Mongolia.
2012: Park Geun-hye elected President of South Korea, the nation’s first female chief executive.
