Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec 01, 2012: We need you! Old Newsboy Day is coming! Old Newsboy Day is the 2nd largest fundraiser for the Watertown chapter of the Salvation Army, serving Jefferson County.
25 years ago
Dec. 01, 1997: Carthage Council 291, Knights of Columbus, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on DEC. 06. The local council awards scholarships and distributes food for the needy ailing with offering religious and youth programs.
50 years ago
Dec. 01, 1972: Lt. Col. Charles E. Webber former director of industrial operations at Camp Drum, has retired from the Army after 20 years of service. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star, three Army Commendation Medals, Combat Infantryman Badge and Vietnam Commendation Medal. He resides at 109 Pine Drive, Black River.
75 years ago
Dec. 01, 1947: Dog’s Harness. Lorraine Correspondence, Jefferson County Journal, Adams: Rev. Tonkin’s fox terrier, “Monty” lost his harness last summer. It was found last week intact, hanging on a fence where Monty had evidently gone through, leaving it behind.
100 years ago
Dec. 01, 1922: Canton Boy Scouts to be organized tonight. Two scoutmasters have already been secured for troops Nos. 1 and 2 and it is hoped that one more assistant scoutmaster can be secured.
125 years ago
Dec. 01, 1897:A unique entertainment called the Dairy Maid’s Convention will be held in assembly chamber, City Hall, tomorrow evening in connection with the art exhibition and fair now being held by Bethany Church. The entertainment consists of about 30 young ladies representing many states, and gathered to consider important interests of the dairy industry. The play is a combination of the ludicrous and sensible and is highly entertaining.
150 years ago
Dec. 01, 1872: Bontons & Photographs. Get your picture taken at the Bon Ton and Photograph Gallery, Habbard Hock, Watertown, N. Y. The best and cheapest place in the city for all kinds of pictures. Come one, come all. A.M. Gendron.
The world
1918 — Iceland becomes a sovereign state, yet remains a part of the Danish kingdom.
1918 — The Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes (later known as the Kingdom of Yugoslavia) is proclaimed.
1919 — Lady Astor becomes the first female Member of Parliament (MP) to take her seat in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom. (She had been elected to that position on November 28.)
1924 — The National Hockey League’s first United States-based franchise, the Boston Bruins, plays their first game in league play at home, at the still-extant Boston Arena indoor hockey facility.
1939 — World War II: A day after the beginning of the Winter War in Finland, the Cajander III Cabinet resigns and is replaced by the Ryti I Cabinet, while the Finnish Parliament move from Helsinki to Kauhajoki to escape the Soviet airstrikes.
1941 — World War II: Emperor Hirohito of Japan gives his tacit approval to the decision of the imperial council to initiate war against the United States.
1941 — World War II: Fiorello La Guardia, mayor of New York City and director of the Office of Civilian Defense, signs Administrative Order 9, creating the Civil Air Patrol.
1952 — The New York Daily News reports the news of Christine Jorgensen, the first notable case of sex reassignment surgery.
1955 — American Civil Rights Movement: In Montgomery, Ala., seamstress Rosa Parks refuses to give up her bus seat to a white man and is arrested for violating the city’s racial segregation laws, an incident which leads to that city’s bus boycott.
1958 — The Central African Republic attains self-rule within the French Union.
1958 — The Our Lady of the Angels School fire in Chicago kills 92 children and three nuns.
1959 — Cold War: Opening date for signature of the Antarctic Treaty, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and bans military activity on the continent.
1964 — Vietnam War: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and his top-ranking advisers meet to discuss plans to bomb North Vietnam.
1969 — Vietnam War: The first draft lottery since World War II is held in the United States.
1988 — World AIDS Day is proclaimed worldwide by the U.N. member states.
1989 — Philippine coup attempt: The right-wing military rebel Reform the Armed Forces Movement attempts to oust Philippine President Corazon Aquino in a failed bloody coup d’état.
1989 — Cold War: East Germany’s parliament abolishes the constitutional provision granting the Communist Party the leading role in the state.
1990 — Channel Tunnel sections started from the United Kingdom and France meet beneath the seabed.
1991 — Cold War: Ukrainian voters overwhelmingly approve a referendum for independence from the Soviet Union.
1997 — In the Indian state of Bihar, Ranvir Sena attacks the CPI (ML) Party Unity stronghold Lakshmanpur-Bathe, killing 63 lower caste people.
1997 — Heath High School shooting in West Paducah, Kentucky.
2000 — Vicente Fox Quesada is inaugurated as the president of Mexico, marking the first peaceful transfer of executive federal power to an opposing political party following a free and democratic election in Mexico’s history.
2018 — The Oulu Police informed the public about the first offence of the much larger child sexual exploitation in Oulu, Finland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.