Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 2, 2011: The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency has signed on to help Guilfoyle Ambulance Service move and expand. Following in the footsteps of the Watertown Local Development Corp., the agency board approved a $252,500 loan for the service at 5 percent interest for 20 years. Guilfoyle plans to purchase the former Covidien building on Faichney Drive for its new home. The for-profit ambulance service now has 121 employees, but expects to add 74 in the next three years.
25 years ago
Dec. 2, 1996: City Manager Jerry C. Hiller is proposing a new, bolder design for the signs that welcome visitors to Watertown. Mr. Hiller proposes the construction of limestone walls with bold black lettering simply saying Welcome to the City of Watertown. They would replace the painted signs depicting a handshake that are now at six or seven of the entrances.
50 years ago
Dec. 2, 1971: A new design for Lachenauer Plaza, to be built in the apex park at Court and Arsenal Streets as part of the City’s multi-million-dollar Urban Renewal development, was today submitted to the Urban Renewal Agency. The plan, revised by the Agency architectural firm of Montgomery and Moran, has cut back on the originally estimated cost of $80,000 to which City officials objected, to $60,000.
75 years ago
Dec. 2, 1946: Additional reports by correspondents of The Times in various villages throughout northern New York today continue to indicate that the sugar problem in this area is mainly a question of lack of stamps by customers. Retail stores, for the most part, have sugar but cannot sell it because housewives have no more sugar coupons.
100 years ago
Dec. 2, 1921: On Wednesday afternoon Dr. Carro Croff of the state public health department addressed a large audience of women and girls in Lowville. She urged the mothers and girls to do their part in bringing about a better standard of living, a reform in the dress of the young girl of today and a curb on the present dance craze.
125 years ago
Dec. 2, 1896: There is talk among the wheelmen of the city of again organizing a bicycling club. It is proposed to do this during the coming winter so that the club may be fully organized and equipped for next spring. There are upwards of 1,000 bicyclists in Watertown. Out of this number it is indeed strange if a goodly sized club could not be formed.
150 years ago
Dec. 2, 1871: Messrs. Fuller, Isdell & Willard, have just completed a spacious flouring mill on the site of the old Dougherty mill, carried away by the freshet, near Factory Square. The building has modern flouring apparatus, and machinery for doing all kinds of custom work, and the latest improved machines for cleaning the wheat before it is ground.
The world
1823: President James Monroe proclaims the principles known as the Monroe Doctrine, “that the American continents, by the free and independent condition which they have assumed and maintained, are henceforth not to be considered as subjects for future colonization by European powers.”
1864: Major General Grenville M. Dodge is named to replace General William Rosecrans as Commander of the Department of Missouri.
1867: People wait in mile-long lines to hear Charles Dickens give his first reading in New York City.
1909: J.P. Morgan acquires majority holdings in Equitable Life Co. This is the largest concentration of bank power to date.
1921: The first successful helium dirigible, C-7, makes a test flight in Portsmouth, Va.
1927: The new Ford Model A is introduced to the American public.
1944: General George S. Patton’s troops enter the Saar Valley and break through the Siegfried line.
1970: The U.S. Senate votes to give 48,000 acres of New Mexico back to the Taos Indians.
1993: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavor on a mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.
2001: Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history.
