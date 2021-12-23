Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 23, 2011: Two Jefferson County manufacturers will use state grants to train employees. The state Department of Labor will give Florelle Tissue Corp., Brownville, up to $25,000 to train people who have been on unemployment for more than 27 weeks to work in its specialty paper manufacturing plant. Roth Industries Inc. will receive $2,395 to train three employees on specific computer software. The grants were announced as part of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council award in early December.
25 years ago
Dec. 23, 1996: Immaculate Heart Central High School hopes to link its past and its present by developing the first alumni newsletter in the school’s history. With the premiere edition expected to hit mailboxes around the first of the year, the publication will be a way for IHC students and faculty to keep in touch with 5,000 graduates who have passed through the halls and moved on to other challenges.
50 years ago
Dec. 23, 1971: The Oswego County BOCES will offer a practical nursing program beginning March 1, 1972. Practical nursing is an expanding field, attracting men as well as women. Practical nurses may be employed in hospitals, public health agencies, private homes, physician’s offices, clinics and nursing homes.
75 years ago
Dec. 23, 1946: Members of the Potsdam fire department who served in the armed forces during World War II will receive permanent recognition with the dedication of a bronze plaque to be placed on the outside of the fire station. Nineteen members of the department served their country during the war, 14 of them in the army.
100 years ago
Dec. 23, 1921: The drive to raise funds for the purchase of the winter’s supply of coal for the African M. E. church and for the residence of the pastor, which closed recently, was extremely successful. The goal originally set was $75, but when the drive was ended, $175 had been given. The present pastor of the church, Rev. M. Russell Brown, wishes to thank all who contributed to the success of the campaign.
125 years ago
Dec. 23, 1896: The old wooden bridge which spans Black river between the towns of Brownville and Hounsfield at the village of Brownville has been declared unsafe. This bridge is probably one of the oldest wooden bridges in the county and has carried as much traffic as any. It is one of the few remaining spans of its kind in this section.
150 years ago
Dec. 23, 1871: There was a good ice bridge across the St. Lawrence a few miles above Ogdensburg, on Thursday morning. The mercury in that city stood 28 degrees below zero.
The world
1900: The Federal Party, which recognizes American sovereignty, is formed in the Philippines.
1919: Great Britain institutes a new constitution for India.
1921: President Warren G. Harding frees Socialist Eugene Debs and 23 other political prisoners.
1933: Pope Pius XI condemns the Nazi sterilization program.
1937: London warns Rome to stop anti-British propaganda in Palestine.
1939: The first Canadian troops arrive in Britain.
1940: Chiang Kai-shek dissolves all Communist associations in China.
1941: Despite throwing back an earlier Japanese amphibious assault, the U.S. Marines and Navy defenders on Wake Island capitulate to a second Japanese invasion.
1944: General Dwight D. Eisenhower confirms the death sentence of Private Eddie Slovik, the only American shot for desertion since the Civil War.
1947: President Harry S Truman grants a pardon to 1,523 who had evaded the World War II draft.
1948: Japan’s Prime Minister, Hideki Tojo and six other collaborators are hanged for war crimes.
1950: General Walton H. Walker, the commander of the Eighth Army in Korea, is killed in a jeep accident. Lieutenant General Matthew B. Ridgeway is named his successor.
1967: U.S. Navy SEALs are ambushed during an operation southeast of Saigon.
1974: The B-1 bomber makes its first successful test flight.
1986: The Voyager completes the first nonstop flight around the globe on one load of fuel. The experimental aircraft, piloted by Americans Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California after nine days and four minutes in the sky.
1990: In a referendum on Sovlenia’s independence from Yugoslovia, 88.5% vote in favor of independence.
2002: An Iraqi MiG-25 shoots down a U.S. MQ-1 Predator drone.
