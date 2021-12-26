The north
10 years ago
Dec. 26, 2011: For the 19th year in a row, Amvets Post 19 in Ogdensburg dished up a free Christmas feast for anyone in the community. With the help of about 30 volunteers plus drivers who delivered meals to about 200 homes, Amvets served about 150 people who stopped in at the post, 215 Ford St., and about 70 who picked up their dinner to eat elsewhere. The number was down from the roughly 600 meals Amvets has served in the past, but organizers thought that might be a good thing if it meant more people were spending time with their families.
25 years ago
Dec. 26, 1996: The Potsdam Economic Development Office will receive an $80,000 state grant to help market several Clarkson University buildings in the center of downtown. There will be about 300,000 square feet of empty space in the village after Clarkson University’s move to its hill campus is completed. The buildings that will become vacant include Snell, Condon and Clarkson halls. Clarkson eventually plans to move all university functions to the hill campus off Route 11 — a transition that is expected to take 10 to 15 years.
50 years ago
Dec. 26, 1971: Ogdensburg police, faced with a major problem of being unable to arrest persons for driving while intoxicated because of having no way to determine a driver’s alcohol content, will be getting a breathalyzer, it was learned today. Two officers are now training in Albany to run the machine and two have already completed the course. The city is also looking into the possibility of getting a radar system for measuring speed.
75 years ago
Dec. 26, 1946: Members of the Snow Ridge Ski patrol, at Turin, which is part of the National Ski patrol system, have registered with the army air forces as an air rescue squadron in case of airplane accents in Northern New York. The group is composed to ten experienced skiers.
100 years ago
Dec. 26, 1921: The prospects for the ice harvest look much more promising at present than has been the case heretofore this winter and a good field is beginning to “set” on Black River at Lowville. Leonard July is still making three trips a week to Boonville, having run short of a supply in September.
125 years ago
Dec. 26, 1896: The Salvation Army fed 200 of the poor of the city yesterday, and the response of citizens to the appeal for contributions was so generous that enough was left over to keep the army officers busy today, distributing what was left over among those who were too poor or feeble to come to the barracks for their dinner.
150 years ago
Dec. 26, 1871: They are to have three days of ice racing at Dexter, commencing on Thursday next. Open to all horses owned within four miles of Dexter, with $300 in prizes to be paid.
The world
1776: After crossing the Delaware River into New Jersey, George Washington leads an attack on Hessian mercenaries at Trenton, and takes 900 men prisoner.
1786: Daniel Shay leads a rebellion in Massachusetts to protest the seizure of property for the non-payment of debt.
1806: Napoleon’s army is checked by the Russians at the Battle of Pultusk.
1862: Thirty-eight Santee Sioux are hanged in Mankato, Minnesota for their part in the Sioux Uprising in Minnesota. Little Crow has fled the state.
1866: Brig. Gen. Philip St. George Cooke, head of the Department of the Platte, receives word of the Fetterman Fight in Powder River County in the Dakota territory.
1917: As a wartime measure, President Woodrow Wilson places railroads under government control, with Secretary of War William McAdoo as director general.
1925: Six U.S. destroyers are ordered from Manila to China to protect interests in the civil war that is being waged there.
1932: Over 70,000 people are killed in a massive earthquake in China.
1941: General Douglas MacArthur declares Manila an open city in the face of the onrushing Japanese Army.
1943: The German battleship Scharnhorst is sunk by British ships in an Arctic fight.
1944: Advancing Soviet troops complete their encirclement of Budapest in Hungary.
1945: The United States, Soviet Union and Great Britain, end a 10-day meeting, seeking an atomic rule by the UN Council.
1953: The United States announces the withdrawal of two divisions from Korea.
1962: Eight East Berliners escape to West Berlin, crashing through gates in an armor-plated bus.
1966: Dr. Maulana Karenga celebrates the first Kwanza, a seven-day African-American celebration of family and heritage.
1979: The Soviet Union flies 5,000 troops to intervene in the Afghanistan conflict.
1982: Time magazine chooses a personal computer as it “Man of the Year,” the first non-human ever to receive the honor.
1991: The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union formally dissolves the Soviet Union.
1996: Workers in South Korea’s automotive and shipbuilding industries begin the largest labor strike in that country’s history, protesting a new law that made firing employees easier and would curtail the rights of labor groups to organize.
1996: JonBenet Ramsey, a six-year-old beauty queen, is found beaten and strangled to death in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado, one of the most high-profile crimes of the late 20th century in the US.
1999: Lothar, a violent, 36-hour windstorm begins; it kills 137 and causes $1.3 billion (U.S. dollars) damage in Central Europe.
2004: A tsunami caused by a 9.3-magnitude earthquake kills more than 230,000 along the rim of the Indian Ocean.
2006: Former U.S. President Gerald R. Ford dies at age 93. Ford was the only unelected president in America’s history.
