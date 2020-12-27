The north
Dec. 27, 2010: State police arrested six suspects believed connected to recent strong-arm robberies at St. Lawrence Centre mall in Massena. The six are all acquaintances, but troopers do not believe they intentionally formed a robbery ring. Strong-arm robberies were reported to troopers Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. In both incidents, a man approached a female shopper in the parking lot as she was leaving, grabbed her purse and fled in a vehicle driven by another man.
25 years ago
Dec. 27, 1995: Moviegoers looking forward to a flick at Watertown’s “cheap” theater during the busy holiday film season are in for some sticker shock. Last Friday, Stateway Cinema off Arsenal Street started showing first-run movies at first-run prices, $6.75 per adult for evening showings, three times its normal price of $2.25 per person. Hoyts, owner of the four-screen Stateway Cinema, will return to its format of second-run movies at the lower price in mid-January. It decided to show new movies because of a “deluge of first-run product” for the holiday season.
50 years ago
Dec. 27, 1970: Mrs. Otta Mae Soucy, 66, Maywood Terrace, reported to police that three pies and a box of candy were stolen from her apartment when she was away on Christmas Day. Police said a window was opened by the thieves to gain entry.
75 years ago
Dec. 27, 1945: Ogdensburg’s bid for the headquarters of the United Nations Organization is supported by mayors of two Canadian cities. Mayor Stanley Lewis of Ottawa termed Ogdensburg a fine location and Mayor Lee McKnight of Prescott said “it would please Canada greatly to have the United Nations’ home in Ogdensburg.”
100 years ago
Dec. 27, 1920: A five minute fistic, hair pulling and wordy battle in which the Marquis de Queensbury rules were thrown completely into discard, was bitterly waged in lower Public Square in front of the Athens confectionery store on Sunday night by two well known young women of this city. The battle served to draw a crowd of more than 200 people.
125 years ago
Dec. 27, 1895: Syracuse physicians are receiving many calls from persons who believe that they are afflicted with the grip. Since the influenza epidemic, everything in the nature of throat difficulties or discomforts incident to a hard cold are dignified with the name of grip.
150 years ago
Dec. 27, 1870: The Old Mens’ Skating Club is now forming. Eight have already subscribed, and we hope to add at least twenty more. If young men would take a little more out-door exercise, we would hear much less of dyspepsia and consumption than at present. It is the over-worked brain that needs rest and at the same time other needs to be brought in play.
The world
1932: Radio City Music Hall opens.
1950: The United States and Spain resume relations for the first time since the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s.
1956: Segregation on buses in Tallahassee, Fla., is outlawed.
1979: President Hafizullah Amin of Afghanistan is ousted and murdered in a coup backed by the Soviet Union, beginning a war that will last more than 10 years.
1983: President Reagan takes all responsibility for the lack of security in Beirut that allowed a terrorist on a suicide mission to kill 241 Marines.
2004: Radiation reaches Earth from the brightest extrasolar event ever witnessed, an explosion of magnetar SGR 1806-20.
2007: Former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto assassinated.
