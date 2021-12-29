Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 29, 2011: Clarkson University is the latest in a long line of donors to pledge money to the expansion and renovation of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital facilities. The university has announced a $100,000 donation to the hospital foundation’s “Constructing Healthier Communities” campaign, matching St. Lawrence University’s donation announced earlier this year.
25 years ago
Dec. 29, 1996: The American Cancer Society’s fund-raiser, “Relay for Life,” was such a success last spring that organizers are already working to recruit participants for next year’s event. The nonprofit organization raised $45,000 in the 24-hour relay held at the Indian River Central School track in Philadelphia. It was the first time the Jefferson-Lewis unit had sponsored a “Relay for Life” fund-raiser.
50 years ago
Dec. 29, 1971: The Academy Street School property, the subject of current controversy involving its possible use as a municipal playground site, is being offered for sale on the open market by the Watertown Board of Education. The City Council had sought to acquire the property with “no strings attached,” but the Education Board favored an agreement with a provision that if the site was ever converted to commercial use, the board would share in the revenue.
75 years ago
Dec. 29, 1946: With the addition of dial equipment to the Potsdam telephone exchange, about 150 of the 350 deferred applicants for service will have telephones by the end of February. One of the main factors in deferring service has been a shortage of cable and dial equipment. In some sections, circuits are loaded to their capacity and more telephones cannot be added for the present.
100 years ago
Dec. 29, 1921: The Imperial hotel of Carthage, situated at the corner of Mechanic and Church streets, was raided late yesterday afternoon by federal authorities armed with a search warrant. More than 12 cases of whiskey, wines and cordials were confiscated. The proprietor was apprehended, charged with violation of the Volstead act for the possession of intoxicating liquors.
125 years ago
Dec. 29, 1896: The Church of the Holy Family has received a handsome baptismal font, of the finest Italian and Sienna marble, donated by Patrick Phillips in memory of the pioneer Catholics of Watertown. The font is the product of skilled and artistic workmanship, and adds greatly to the beauty of the interior of the church.
150 years ago
Dec. 29, 1871: The Jefferson County Agricultural Society met to-day at the Court House, it being its annual meeting. A warm time was expected and is probably going on, over the proposed removal of the Fair Ground site from its present location to a point about one mile east of the city.
The world
1940: London suffers its most devastating air raid when Germans firebomb the city on the evening of Dec.29.
1965: A Christmas truce is observed in Vietnam, while President Johnson tries to get the North Vietnamese to the bargaining table.
1981: President Ronald Reagan curtails Soviet trade in reprisal for its harsh policies on Poland.
