Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 3, 2011: City Engineer Kurt W. Hauk has put a $1.1 million price tag on major improvements to Palmer Street if the city decides to proceed with taking over the privately owned road. In a memo he wrote Thursday, Mr. Hauk described the $1,173,232 figure as a “pre-design estimate,” that does not include costs associated with acquiring from Palmer Street residents any land that would be used to widen the street.
25 years ago
Dec. 3, 1996: WWTI-TV will begin its nightly news program, Newswatch 50, on Dec. 23. The program will offer local news, sports and weather, as well as live drawings from the New York State Lottery. The broadcasts will air Monday through Friday at 6 and 11 p.m., with Rob Jason and Liz Tedone anchoring. Meteorologist Tom O’Hare will keep track of local weather and Sports Director Mark Nagi will report on local high school and college teams.
50 years ago
Dec. 3, 1971: Rumors and fears are bouncing around Sackets Harbor as many residents, characterized by a “fear of the unknown,” expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed take-over of Madison Barracks by Unity Acres, termed a “voluntary community of service and sharing.” Unity Acres, located in Oswego county between Richland in Orwell, was originally founded as a refuge for homeless men, particularly those having problems with alcohol or drugs.
75 years ago
Dec. 3, 1946: Watertown’s business section, ordinarily a profusion of flashing neon signs and brilliant store windows, was dimmed out Monday — the second night of Mayor Charles A. Winslow’s emergency order — to a point where the only illumination came from street lights and a few necessary lights inside business establishments. The scene was reminiscent of recent World War II emergency regulations and will continue until the soft coal strike crisis is ended.
100 years ago
Dec. 3, 1921: Pupils at the State street school have gained slightly less than two pounds each as a result of the physical classes that are held every two weeks. At each meeting, Miss Evelyn Bourcy, school nurse, gives the pupils instruction in the care of the teeth and are told what is good for them to eat and drink.
125 years ago
Dec. 3, 1896: The trial of Lucian Manigold, the South Rutland farmer who was indicted for delivering watered milk to the J. Waldo cheese factory, was concluded this morning when the jury brought in a verdict of guilty.
150 years ago
Dec. 3, 1871: Sleighing and wheeling vie with each other to-day for the mastery, amid the rattling of the carriages and the jingling of the bells. The chances seem to be in favor of the sleighing.
The world
1847: Frederick Douglass and Martin R. Delaney establish the North Star, and anti-slavery paper.
1915: The United States expels German attaches on spy charges.
1965: The National Council of Churches asks the United States to halt the massive bombings in North Vietnam.
1977: The State Department proposes the admission of 10,000 more Vietnamese refugees to the United States.
1979: Eleven are dead and eight injured in a mad rush to see a rock band (The Who) at a concert in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1989: Presidents George Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev announce the official end to the Cold War at a meeting in Malta.
1992: A test engineer for Sema Group sends the world’s first text message, using a personal computer and the Vodafone network.
2005: First manned rocket aircraft delivery of U.S. Mail takes place in Mojave, Cal.
2009: Suicide bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, kills 25 people, including three ministries of the Transitional Federal Government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.