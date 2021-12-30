Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 30, 2011: St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Stephen M. Putman said school will resume as normal on Tuesday despite a Christmas Eve fire in the auditorium area. That area will not initially be available until damage from the fire is cleared up, he said. The fire was contained to a small area near the exterior exit doors in the auditorium, but smoke filled the building, with heavy smoke in the auditorium, middle school gymnasium and second floor.
25 years ago
Dec. 30, 1996: Watertown’s top-rated radio station of the last 10 years, T-93, will cease to exist on Friday. T-93, WTNY-FM (93.5), will be replaced on the dial by sister station WCIZ-FM (97.5), which will itself on Monday be turned over to a new station, WFRY-FM, or “Froggy 97.” WFRY will have a country music format, a decision based on a consultant’s survey of the radio market in Jefferson County and part of Lewis County.
50 years ago
Dec. 30, 1971: Bus service between Alexandria Bay and Watertown, through intermediate communities, will be started by the Thousand Islands Bus Co., beginning Monday. Passengers may flag down the bus at any point along the route, which includes Alexandria Bay, Clayton, Limerick, Dexter, Brownville and Glen Park.
75 years ago
Dec. 30, 1946: The “Snow Bowl” game was played in Governeur Friday afternoon in near zero weather by members of the Gouverneur High school football team. Playing on the school grounds in more than six inches of snow, the two squads played a 30 to 30 tie, after struggling through the snow for more than one and one-half hours.
100 years ago
Dec. 30, 1921: Within the next two or three weeks the people of Adams will be able to sit in the High school assembly room and enjoy concerts given in Pittsburg, Chicago and other cities. This will be possible through the installation of a sound amplifying device, on the wireless system which has been part of the school’s equipment for the last two years.
125 years ago
Dec. 30, 1896: Wheels may be ridden all winter, but there should be a line drawn somewhere. People on the Square beheld this morning the unique spectacle of a man appareled in full bloomer bicycle suit, golf stockings, bicycle cap, ’cycling shoes and all, wildly pedaling through the mud. His clothes and his wheel were plastered thickly with mire, but his countenance was beatific.
150 years ago
Dec. 30, 1871: Perfumed, gilt edged, illustrated and plain white or colored New Years calling cards, may be obtained on short notice, at the Times office.
The world
1803: The United States takes possession of the Louisiana area from France at New Orleans with a simple ceremony, the simultaneous lowering and raising of the national flags.
1862: The draft of the Emancipation Proclamation is finished and circulated among President Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet for comment.
1965: Ferdinand E. Marcos is sworn in as the Philippine Republic’s sixth president.
1972: After two weeks of heavy bombing raids on North Vietnam, President Nixon halts the air offensive and agrees to resume peace negotiations with Hanoi representative Le Duc Tho.
1976: Gov. Hugh Carey of New York pardons seven inmates, closing the book on the Attica uprising.
2006: Saddam Hussein, former Iraq dictator, is executed by hanging for crimes committed against his own people during his rule.
