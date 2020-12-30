Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 30, 2010: A dozen town residents and a couple of lawyers made their case at a public hearing Wednesday night regarding Clayton’s controversial proposal to expand its marine development district. While some were concerned with aesthetics and a potential increase in vehicle traffic in their backyards, most were worried that having more businesses nearby would exacerbate the area’s well-contamination problem.
25 years ago
Dec. 30, 1995: The Lewis County district attorney’s office will end 1995 with a trial record of 0 wins and 0 losses. Out of dozens of criminal cases heard in Lewis County Court this year, not a single one has gone to trial. Those accused pleaded guilty to original or amended charges.
50 years ago
Dec. 30, 1970: It’s been five years since the U.S. Surgeon General’s report linking cigarets to respiratory diseases, and all cigaret commercials will be banned from radio and television after Jan. 1. Across the nation, Americans are turning to an old tradition to avoid smoking yet satisfy their urge for tobacco. Chewing tobacco and taking snuff may be catching on in other states, but a survey of Watertown stores shows that those who chew or sniff are older men who started the habit long ago.
75 years ago
Dec. 30, 1945: A skating rink is being maintained for the young people of Pulaski at the rear of Pulaski Central school and is under supervision at all hours that the rink is open. The 125 by 250-foot rink is being sponsored by the board of education, village board, Ringgold firemen and the Pulaski Service club.
100 years ago
Dec. 30, 1920: Although hampered by the cold weather, the construction company which has charge of the erection of the Woolworth building is steadily working on the big structure and slowly the work is being accomplished. With a network of electric conduit throughout the building, and steam fitters putting in the heating systems, masons erecting inside walls and partitions, carpenters at work on stagings, etc., the interior of the structure reminds one of a carnival “crazy house.”
125 years ago
Dec. 30, 1895: At the rooms of Kimball & Calder are to be seen some very interesting exhibits just now. Mr. Kimball is showing on glass, through a powerful microscope, different disease germs. The bacilli of typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria and other diseases are shown in their natural state.
150 years ago
Dec. 30, 1870: On Christmas the children at the Home fared well from the hands of many. J. T. Ross furnished an oyster supper; D. W. Rickerson sent them a quantity of nice things; D. Lee furnished a variety of toys, &c.; Mrs. George Paddock sent a basket of oranges, which was something new for the children, and many other articles from the people in the city.
The world
1803: The United States takes possession of the Louisiana area from France at New Orleans with a simple ceremony, the simultaneous lowering and raising of the national flags.
1861: Banks in the United States suspend the practice of redeeming paper money for metal currency, a practice that would continue until 1879.
1862: The draft of the Emancipation Proclamation is finished and circulated among President Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet for comment.
1932: The Soviet Union bars food handouts for housewives under 36 years of age. They must now work to eat.
1947: Romania’s King Michael is forced to abdicate by Soviet-backed Communists. Communists now control all of Eastern Europe.
1972: After two weeks of heavy bombing raids on North Vietnam, President Nixon halts the air offensive and agrees to resume peace negotiations with Hanoi representative Le Duc Tho.
1976: Governor Carey of New York pardons seven inmates, closing the book on the Attica uprising.
2006: Saddam Hussein, former Iraq dictator, is executed by hanging for crimes committed against his own people during his rule.
