The north
10 years ago
Dec. 6, 2010: Peter Phippen, who grew up on Buckton Road in the town of Stockholm and graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1974, has been nominated for a Grammy for his album “Woodnotes Wyld: Historic Flute Sounds from the Dr. Richard W. Payne Collection.” The recording received a nod in the category of best Native American album, instrumental or vocal.
25 years ago
Dec. 6, 1995: Complaints from parents about disc jockey dialogue and material from comedian David Letterman have prompted Indian River officials to ban radio station T93-FM from district buses. Superintendent James R. Rizzo has instructed all drivers not to play the pop music station. The school also will examine material on T93’s AM sister station, WTNY, and two other Watertown FM stations, WLKC and WTOJ, which are still played on buses.
50 years ago
Dec. 6, 1970: A treatment program to aid prisoners in their rehabilitation has been recommended by the New York State Department of Correction. An inspector also recommended that steel bars be installed over the windows in the visiting booths for security reasons and windows in the basement section be screened.
75 years ago
Dec. 6, 1945: Principal Alfred L. Perry of the Beaver River Central school has announced that a survey of conditions on the transportation routes is under way to determine ways of insuring the safety of pupils. Students and bus drivers are being asked to record carefully the numbers of all vehicles which fail to stop, as required by law, before passing or meeting a school bus. These motorists will then be sent a warning letter. If additional violations are recorded for any such motorist, the matter will be turned over to the police.
100 years ago
Dec. 6, 1920: Gasoline fumes have been causing the residences of upper State street much annoyance during the past few days. The fumes are caused by dirty gasoline being poured into the gutters by garage men in a nearby section and eventually finding its way into the cellars of the houses.
125 years ago
Dec. 6, 1895: Christmas music is being rehearsed, Christmas programs are being arranged, Christmas trees are being cut, Christmas collections are being taken and the Christmas-minded small boy is industriously attending Sunday school.
150 years ago
Dec. 6, 1870: Dr. E. D. Williams, of the Syracuse Eye and Ear Infirmary, having to go to Clayton to operate for Cataracts, on Monday, the 12th inst., will stop over the day (or two, if necessary,) the 13th, at Woodruff House, Watertown, to be consulted and to operate upon any one that desires it.
The world
1492: Christopher Columbus lands on the island of Santo Domingo in search of gold.
1862: President Abraham Lincoln orders the hanging of 39 of the 303 convicted Indians who participated in the Sioux Uprising in Minnesota. They are to be hanged on Dec. 26.
1865: The 13th Amendment is ratified, abolishing slavery.
1876: Jack McCall is convicted for the murder of Wild Bill Hickok and sentenced to hang.
1917: The Bolsheviks imprison Czar Nicholas II and his family in Tobolsk.
1922: Benito Mussolini threatens Italian newspapers with censorship if they keep reporting “false” information.
1941: President Franklin D. Roosevelt issues a personal appeal to Emperor Hirohito to use his influence to avoid war.
2006: NASA reveals photographs from Mars Global Surveyor that suggest the presence of water on the red planet.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.