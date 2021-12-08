Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 8, 2011: The West Carthage village Board of Trustees tabled a proposal from Mayor Scott M. Burto to lower city speed limits from 30 mph to 20 mph. Trustee David Z. Rounds said that he had spoken out against it when it was proposed in October because he thought it would be too confusing for residents after adding several new stop signs.
25 years ago
Dec. 8, 1996: Most Time Warner cable TV subscribers from Watertown to the Canadian border will see their bills jump by about $3 per month starting in January. For most of its north country systems, Time Warner also is adding new channels and increasing its monthly cable box/remote control rental fee by 46 cents. MTV is finally coming to the Adams system — the last one in the region without the channel — due to popular demand.
50 years ago
Dec. 8, 1971: The Watertown Right to Life Committee has been formed as a result of two recent organizational meetings. The group plans to work towards repeal of the present state abortion law and the substitution of a restrictive statute. A purpose also is to promote and cooperate in implementing positive and constructive alternatives to abortion.
75 years ago
Dec. 8, 1946: With three new scarlet fever cases reported in local schools today, the number of children whose cases have been reported since school opened in September now totals 100. Because of the spread of the disease, special Christmas programs in the schools have been called off. Likewise, weekly church school sessions and some scout troop meetings have been postponed until after Jan. 1.
100 years ago
Dec. 8, 1921: Intense satisfaction was expressed today by the Irish population of Watertown at the amicable settlement of the age old difficulties between England and Ireland, which were finally adjusted Tuesday. Prominent Irishmen, active in the political and municipal affairs of Watertown, were unqualified in their sentiments of approval of the terms of the treaty.
125 years ago
Dec. 8, 1896: There will be a meeting of the Visiting Nurse association tomorrow morning. This is a new organization and is at present dependent on the Bureau of Charities, but hopes soon to be self-supporting. It is formed for the assistance of those otherwise unable to obtain attendance in times of illness. Any donations of bedding, night clothes, old linen or money will be very gratefully received.
150 years ago
Dec. 8, 1871: The Pantomime Troupe exhibited to a fair house last evening, and their performance gave general satisfaction to all who witnessed it. “Jocko” was full of fun, and the rendering of the banjo music was described as unusually good. “Pat-a-Cake” concluded the performance, and the audience went away satisfied, gratified and smiling.
The world
1920: President Woodrow Wilson declines to send a representative to the League of Nations in Geneva.
1944: The United States conducts the longest, most effective air raid on the Pacific island of Iwo Jima.
1948: The United Nations approves the recognition of South Korea.
1967: In the biggest battle yet in the Mekong Delta, 365 Viet Cong are killed.
1980: John Lennon is shot to death outside his Manhattan apartment building.
1982: The Washington, D.C., police shoot and kill a man threatening to blow up the Washington Monument.
2010: SpaceX becomes the first privately held company to successfully launch, orbit and recover a spacecraft.
