Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Dec. 9, 2011: Massena Memorial Hospital’s $3.9 million, 20,000-square foot medical office building to be built adjacent to the hospital at Maple Street and West Avenue has been given preliminary approval by the village Planning Board. The two-story building will include four medical offices on each floor, a phlebotomy lab, a conference room, a staff lounge and a large open atrium in the center of the building.
25 years ago
Dec. 9, 1996: Indian River Central School seems to be jumping onto the technology bandwagon. The district will soon have a site on the Internet which will provide information about the school, academics, and extra-curricular events. Within two months, administrators hope to be ready for programing. The school has chosen Gisco as an Internet host since it doesn’t charge a fee.
50 years ago
Dec. 9, 1971: Officials of the Watertown Foundation, Inc., and the City are quietly looking into the feasibility of the Foundation building and presenting to the people of Watertown a new amphitheater, to be located on an agreeable site in Thompson park. The theater, to be used for outdoor plays and concerts, would replace the Joseph M. Carelli theater which was destroyed by fire on the upper northwest slope of the park.
75 years ago
Dec. 9, 1946: Two-way FM radio communications, complete with walkie-talkie sets, will soon be added to equipment of the New York state police, it was announced today. Equipment will be made by the General Electric company’s electronics department and will be placed in operation by next summer.
100 years ago
Dec. 9, 1921: One of the famous Mayo brothers, of Rochester, Minn., well known throughout the world as among the greatest of physicians and surgeons, is expected to come to Plattsburg shortly, where he will perform an operation on C. S. Olmstead, well known resident of Nicholville.
125 years ago
Dec. 9, 1896: The Watertown football team, consisting of Messrs. Hungerford, Harris, Simpson, Griffin, McManus, Phillips, Crawe, Van Namee, McCormack, Greene and Purcell, with substitutes Horton, Clare and Weeks, Manager Carl Bilyea and Coach Harry Lamon, visited the gallery of E. F. Gray today and sat for a large photo.
150 years ago
Dec. 9, 1871: The advent of winter has, as usual, caused the city to be infested with prowlers, who will avail themselves of every opportunity to steal anything that can be converted into legal tender. It will therefore be to the interest of our citizens to keep their hall doors and windows well secured, and to keep a watchful supervision over their premises.
The world
1872: P.B.S. Pinchback becomes the first African-American governor of Louisiana.
1917: The new Finnish Republic demands the withdrawal of Russian troops.
1941: Franklin D. Roosevelt tells Americans to plan for a long war.
1949: The United Nations takes trusteeship over Jerusalem.
1955: Sugar Ray Robinson knocks out Carl Olson to regain the world middleweight boxing title.
2008: Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich is arrested on federal charges, including an attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.
