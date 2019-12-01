The north
10 years ago
Dec. 1, 2009: The large menorah on display in Public Square was smashed to pieces over the weekend and will cost about $1,600 to replace, Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham said Monday. “It looks like a stupid act of vandalism,” the mayor said. “There was probably no forethought before they did it. At least I hope that’s the case.” The mayor said the city will order a new menorah that he hopes will be here before Hanukah, which begins Dec. 11 at sundown.
25 years ago
Dec. 1, 1994: Four pre-kindergarten students from Canton Central School escaped serious injury Wednesday when a road shoulder gave way beneath their moving bus, which then toppled onto its side. The students were examined at the accident scene by the school nurse, who then took them home.
50 years ago
Dec. 1, 1969: The Jefferson County Association for Mental Health, Inc. will sponsor its third annual “Film Festival,” with the cooperation of the North Country Library System. Especially invited are program chairmen of any organization, clergymen, law enforcement, personnel, school and agency leaders.
75 years ago
Dec. 1, 1944: Northern New York has been dealt its most serious blow in years by snow and wind as the season’s first heavy storm deposited twelve to 20 inches of snow in the past 24 hours to rip down communication lines, isolate scores of communities, cripple transportation and block numerous highways.
100 years ago
Dec. 1, 1919: The primary and grammar grades of the local school system in Gouverneur, that have been holding their sessions in the West Side building since the opening of the fall term, reopened today in the old High school building. Costly repairs on the plumbing, heating and ventilation are completed enough to permit attendance, the finishing touches remaining to be done.
125 years ago
Dec. 1, 1894: At either end and in the center of the cement partition that divides the Woodruff house archway are handsome iron lamp posts, which were put into position yesterday, and will be used to hold electric lights. The design of the posts is very ornamental and they will add much to the already improved appearance of the archway.
150 years ago
Dec. 1, 1869: The Rink is undergoing extensive improvements for the accommodation of its patrons, which we think will overcome some of the prejudices arising from non-ventilation and the consequent dampness of the building. The new floor laid during the summer being very level and solid will be a great improvement from the fact that the ice will be purer and free from impurities.
The world
1862: President Abraham Lincoln gives the State of the Union address to the 37th Congress.
1933: Nazi storm troops become an official organ of the Reich.
1942: National gasoline rationing goes into effect in the United States.
1955: Rosa Parks refuses to sit in the back of a Montgomery, Ala. bus, defying the South’s segregationist laws.
1969: America’s first draft lottery since 1942 is held.
1981: AIDS virus officially recognized.
1986: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North pleads the 5th Amendment before a Senate panel investigating the Iran-Contra arms sale.
1991: Ukraine’s voters overwhelmingly approve a referendum for independence from the USSR.
2001: Trans World Airlines’ final flight following the carrier’s purchase by American Airlines; TWA began operating 76 years earlier. The final flight, 220, piloted by Capt. Bill Compton, landed at St. Louis International Airport.
