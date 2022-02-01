Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 1, 2012: A nearly 60-year-old statue of Jesus dedicated to the Army’s 10th Mountain Division will get to stay on federal land in Montana after approval from forest officials Tuesday. The statue, constructed with the help of members of the 10th Mountain Division, is at the end of a chair lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The first special-use permit for the statue was granted in 1953. The permit initially was denied last fall due to a complaint from the Wisconsin-based organization Freedom From Religion Foundation, which claimed the statue violates the U.S. Constitution. The new permit will be in effect for the next 10 years.
25 years ago
Feb. 1, 1997: The town of Pamelia has received $41,527 in additional flood aid after winning an appeal for more money so it can build a bridge on White Road to prevent another washout. White Road, off Route 12E near the village of Brownville, was washed out by rapidly melting snow and heavy rains in January 1996 and had to be closed temporarily. Federal and state emergency management agencies had originally reimbursed Pamelia $28,589 to fix the damage.
50 years ago
Feb. 1, 1972: The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has proposed to reduce the number of road testing sites in the Utica District Office from the present 16 stations to three. Under the proposal, Watertown, Utica and Potsdam would be the only testing stations retained, and several sites in Northern New York would be closed down.
75 years ago
Feb. 1, 1947: Eighty-three municipal, county and state employes of the Watertown area took initial steps toward the formation of a local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employes’ union at a meeting in the Labor Temple, Stone Street, Friday. Organizers say Watertown is the last city in the state with a population above 25,000 to be organized.
100 years ago
Feb. 1, 1922: The Castorland band, which has been organized for the past three months, gave its first concert on Thursday night at a basketball game held in the Firemen’s hall of that village. The band has 33 pieces and has as its leader George Bardo of Beaver Falls. This is the first band ever to have been known to exist in the prosperous little village.
125 years ago
Feb. 1, 1897: The new Antwerp town hall was used for public purposes for the first time last Saturday. It must not be inferred from this that the hall is completed, far from it. The contractors made it quite convenient for the holding of the caucuses therein, which were largely attended.
150 years ago
Feb. 1, 1872: Conductor Van Vracken says the snow down Williamstown way is really worth seeing. All right, Van, but we prefer to look at it a “good ways off.” He represents that many of the drifts are above the tops of the cars.
The world
1587: Elizabeth I, Queen of England, signs the Warrant of Execution for Mary Queen of Scots.
1945: U.S. Rangers and Filipino guerrillas rescue 513 American survivors of the Bataan Death March.
1951: Three A-bomb tests are completed in the desert of Nevada.
1960: Four black students stage a sit-in at a segregated Greensboro, N.C. lunch counter.
1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson rejects Charles de Gaulle’s plan for a neutral Vietnam.
1965: Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and 770 others are arrested in protest against voter discrimination in Alabama.
1968: South Vietnam President Nguyen Van Thieu declares martial law.
1968: U.S. troops drive the North Vietnamese out of Tan Son Nhut airport in Saigon.
1986: Two days of anti-government riots in Port-au-Prince result in 14 dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.