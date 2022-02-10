Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 10, 2012: A proposed Gouverneur village ordinance that would have required horse owners to diaper their animals appears headed to the compost pile after three trustees said Thursday that they could not support it because it unfairly targets the Amish. The law would have required the owners of horses who travel through the village to equip them with a diaper and to clean up any spills. The proposal also required carriages to be equipped with electric front and rear lamps and with an orange triangle as required for slow-moving vehicles.
25 years ago
Feb. 10, 1997: Carthage residents are a step closer to merging onto the information superhighway. Three computers will be delivered to Carthage Free Library at the end of the month which will provide greater accessibility to the Internet. All are multimedia, which means the operator can hear sounds and see movie-like pictures.
50 years ago
Feb. 10, 1972: About 60 per cent of the practicing physicians in Jefferson County are more than 50 years of age, the Jefferson County Medical Society noted in its February bulletin. The comment was prompted by an editorial in the New York Times which speculated that there may be an oversupply of physicians by 1980. At the present time, there is a shortage of active physicians in Jefferson County.
75 years ago
Feb. 10, 1947: Police reprimanded the mother of three young children who were found asleep in the Olympic theater Sunday night after they sat through all the shows since 1 in the afternoon. The mother reported to police at 11 p.m. that her children, aged 6, 5 and 4 years, had been gone since early Sunday afternoon when they left for a movie. She was not certain which theater they attended, police said.
100 years ago
Feb. 10, 1922: The New York state grange today adopted resolutions opposing the advertising or exhibition of oleomargarine at the state fair and against the use of oleo in any of the state institutions.
125 years ago
Feb. 10, 1897: Inspector Kyle’s examination of the books of Allen H. Fay, as postmaster of Malone, shows a deficiency of $7,389.02. There had been no regular examination of the books during Mr. Fay’s incumbency — nearly four years — and how long the shortage has existed can only be surmised. Mr. Fay is supposed to be in Ottawa.
150 years ago
Feb. 10, 1872: We have received the following communication in reference to a fire which took place at New Boston, Lewis county, on Friday evening last: “The fire broke out on Water street, and destroyed every building on the street near the village. It is a loss — all hands left idle — snow five feet deep on a level — tough time to burn out.”
The world
1846: Led by religious leader Brigham Young, the first Mormons begin a long westward exodus from Nauvoo, Ill., to Utah.
1942: The war halts civilian car production at Ford.
1960: Adolph Coors, the beer brewer, is kidnapped in Golden, Colo.
1966: Protester David Miller is convicted of burning his draft card.
1979: The Metropolitan Museum announces the first major theft in its 110-year history, $150,000 Greek marble head.
1986: The largest Mafia trial in history, with 474 defendants, opens in Palermo, Italy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.