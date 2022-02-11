Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 11, 2012: Firefighters spent hours Friday at SUNY Canton’s Cook Hall, where there was an explosion in a chemistry lab on the north end of the building just before noon. There were no injuries, but nearly 10 departments responded to the fire, and hazmat teams were called. Because of the danger of chemicals, school officials closed the campus and canceled classes until Feb. 20.
25 years ago
Feb. 11, 1997: Expansion of Samaritan Medical Center’s maternity unit has been put on hold until the fall, as hospital officials press ahead with plans to move its inpatient mental health and alcohol rehabilitation units from leased space at Genesis HealthCare of New York. The revised timeline is due to concerns related to efficiency, logistics and the $800,000 Samaritan spends annually to rent space on the second floor at Genesis, formerly known as Mercy Hospital.
50 years ago
Feb. 11, 1972: A government airplane that was to have flown St. Lawrence Seaway administrator David Oberlin, from Massena back to his headquarters in Washington D.C., was diverted to Atlantic City, N.J., on Wednesday because of a faulty landing gear. Mr. Oberlin will return to Washington today on a commercial flight.
75 years ago
Feb. 11, 1947: Public Service Commission approval of the proposed Carthage-Lowville bus line to be operated by Cesare Pavia of Carthage has been granted. Weather permitting, the first bus will leave Carthage, bound for Lowville via Beaver Falls and other communities, Saturday morning. Three round trips daily are planned. The bus, a 1942 model, will carry 25 passengers seated and ten standing.
100 years ago
Feb. 11, 1922: Within the next month or six weeks it is expected that the city council will take up the question of whether Watertown shall have daylight saving this summer as it has had for the past four years, or whether the plan will be discontinued. A law passed last year did away with statewide daylight saving, leaving the matter up to each municipality.
125 years ago
Feb. 11, 1897: What is supposed to have been a slight shock of earthquake was noticed in Canton by many persons at just about 11 last night. The noise is compared by most to that occasioned by a heavy lumber wagon going over frozen ground, and in some instances houses shook so that crockery rattled perceptibly.
150 years ago
Feb. 11, 1872: The Lanpher House, at Lowville, R. Glasgow, proprietor, is strictly a temperance house. There is no liquor of any kind sold at the bar. It is one of the best hotels in the county, and we may say the best, because it is conducted on the “no liquor” basis. Travelers will always find here a courteous and obliging landlord, an excellent table, and a quiet, orderly and well-arranged house throughout.
The world
1805: Sixteen-year-old Sacajawea, the Shoshoni guide for Lewis & Clark, gives birth to a son, with Meriwether Lewis serving as midwife.
1953: Walt Disney’s film “Peter Pan” premieres.
1975: Margaret Thatcher becomes the first woman to lead the British Conservative Party.
1990: South African political leader Nelson Mandela is released from prison in Paarl, South Africa, after serving more than 27 years of a life sentence.
