Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 12, 2012: The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe announced that it signed a $110 million financing deal with KeyBank to pay for the expansion of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino and consolidation with the Mohawk Bingo Palace, and build a new 150-room hotel. The entire project is expected to finish around March 2013.
25 years ago
Feb. 12, 1997: Bats have taken up residence in the Flower Memorial Library. City officials are searching for an exterminator to remove the flying mammals before they come in contact with patrons and so the refurbishing project at the facility won’t be stalled. Although news of the bats brought some chuckles from City Council members Monday night, public health officials are very concerned about the health risks posed by bats.
50 years ago
Feb. 12, 1972: Four major gasoline companies in Watertown have lowered their prices and three others appear on the verge of following suit, as a full-scale gasoline “price war” developed in the city today. Battle lines had been drawn for a couple of weeks, but the Mobil Oil Co., appears to have fired the first shot, dropping its price Wednesday to 32.9 cents per gallon of regular gas. The price had been 41.9 cents.
75 years ago
Feb. 12, 1947: A helicopter dropped in at the Adirondack refuge of Noah Rondeau today and prepared to carry the bewhiskered 63-year-old hermit on the first leg of his trip to New York city. He will appear at the National Sportsmen’s Show in New York. Earlier, the recluse had accepted a state conservation department invitation to appear at the show by tramping a big “yes” in the snow.
100 years ago
Feb. 12, 1922: The police are looking today for two young men who visited the Dexter Sulphite Pulp & Paper company Friday, claiming to be “government inspectors.” It is believed that the two were at the mill to line up the employes and prepare to visit them again on pay day, presumably to induce them to buy some sort of stock.
125 years ago
Feb. 12, 1897: Mrs. Walker, secretary of the Bureau of Charities, advertises several children for adoption. They are little ones who have come under her care by reason of being found homeless or in homes in which they were under pernicious influences. She says that they are all attractive, some of them especially so, and promising to develop into good characters if given kindly guidance under helpful home influences.
150 years ago
Feb. 12, 1872: Last Saturday was a busy day in Carthage. As the weather was fine and the sleighing good, the surrounding country poured into the village, thronging State street with teams and people. Water ran upon the sunny side of the side-walks, and the aspect was decidedly spring-like.
The world
1554: Lady Jane Grey, the Queen of England for 13 days, is beheaded on Tower Hill. She was barely 17 years old.
1793: The first fugitive slave law, requiring the return of escaped slaves, is passed.
1909: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is formed.
1980: The Lake Placid Winter Olympics open in New York.
1987: A Court in Texas upholds $8.5 billion of a fine imposed on Texaco for the illegal takeover of Getty Oil.
1999: The U.S. Senate fails to pass two articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton. He had been accused of perjury and obstruction of justice by the House of Representatives.
