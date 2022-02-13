The north
10 years ago
Feb. 13, 2012: Rep. William L. Owens is pledging to help solve the crowding concerns at the Massena Rod & Gun Club caused in part by federal agent training. But federal funding to build additional gun ranges will probably not be part of the solution, he said. For years, federal agents stationed in the north country have used the club as a training ground. Those agencies sometimes reserve the club’s lower range for days at a time, restricting other members’ access.
25 years ago
Feb. 13, 1997: The north country will have its own Doppler radar tower late this year if the Department of Defense has its way. Officials want to move the Doppler radar at the closing Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome to a site within about 35 miles of Fort Drum. Air Force officials would use it primarily to provide weather support for the Army base. The DOD is conducting a search for prospective sites, mostly south of Fort Drum.
50 years ago
Feb. 13, 1972: Fay’s Drugs Co., Stateway Plaza, has adopted a new means by which it hopes to curtail shoplifting in its large facility — a closed circuit system. The cameras in use can either film the action in the store or transmit it to television screens. A Fay’s spokesman said the number of shoplifting incidents in Fay’s has decreased since the inauguration of the new units.
75 years ago
Feb. 13, 1947: Owned by the descendants of millionaire cigarette magnate Charles Goodwin Emery, Calumet Castle, opposite Clayton village and vacant since 1908, will be razed to save taxes unless the courts rule to the contrary. A maintenance trust fund set up by Mr. Emery yields only $2,000 a year, an amount far from adequate to meet the taxes on a $70,000 assessment, insurance, repairs and caretaking charges, it is said.
100 years ago
Feb. 13, 1922: Characterized as the “worst lot of rowdies and sleepy-eyed girls” he had ever seen pour out of a local dance hall at 1 in the morning, Malone Patrolman James Flynn, declared yesterday he had issued an order that unless more care is exercised in the manner dances are conducted, the police will step in and “clean house of the whole lot.” Locally, this is the first order to be issued by a policeman since a countywide move was undertaken to eradicate jazz music and improper dancing.
125 years ago
Feb. 13, 1897: A St. Valentine’s reception will be held at Stone street church Monday, Feb. 15. There will be a post office in charge of a competent post master, with two lady assistants, for the delivery and sale of valentines. All missives sent through the regular post office, care of Stone street church, will be safely delivered, as well as any sent by messenger.
150 years ago
Feb. 13, 1872: St. Valentine is the patron saint to-morrow. An additional post office clerk required. Come and get your Valentine.
The world
1542: Catherine Howard, the fifth wife of Henry VIII, is beheaded for adultery.
1865: The Confederacy approves the recruitment of slaves as soldiers, as long as the approval of their owners is gained.
1866: Jesse James holds up his first bank.
1920: The Negro National League, the first black baseball league, is established by Rube Foster.
1936: First social security checks are put in the mail.
1949: A mob burns a radio station in Ecuador after the broadcast of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds.”
1968: The United States sends 10,500 more combat troops to Vietnam.
1970: General Motors is reportedly redesigning automobiles to run on unleaded fuel.
1972: Enemy attacks in Vietnam decline for the third day as the United States continues its intensive bombing strategy.
1984: Konstantin Chernenko is selected to succeed Yuri Andropov as Party General Secretary in the Soviet Union.
