Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 15, 2012: There will be no spray park at Thompson Park. And the city will hold off on spending $650,000 to replace the park’s aging pool. Instead, the Watertown City Council decided Monday night to resurface the city’s two other outdoor pools: the Steven D. Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and the William J. Flynn pool, off East Division Street at North Elementary School. Council members concluded it would cost too much money to install a spray park, estimated to cost between $250,000 and $450,000, at Thompson Park.
25 years ago
Feb. 15, 1997: Approximately 400 soldiers in three 10th Mountain Division companies are deploying to Bosnia to join U.S. forces in Operation Joint Guard. The division’s higher headquarters, the 18th Airborne Corps, handed down the official orders Friday, Fort Drum’s Public Affairs Office reported. The tour is expected to last 179 days.
50 years ago
Feb. 15, 1972: Plans were announced today for the construction of a modern 32-lane $900,000 bowling establishment in outer Mill Street. The one-story structure with concrete walls, will be equipped with the latest facilities of A.M.F. It will be located on a 13 1/2-acre site about 600 feet from the city boundary of outer Leray Street.
75 years ago
Feb. 15, 1947: Flames destroyed the New Ogdensburg hotel for a loss of approximately $150,000 early Thursday evening and for a time menaced 15 adjacent business places and offices on State street before firemen of seven communities brought it under control. Six guests and seven employees in the 65-room, three story brick structure escaped with a few personal belongings, but otherwise the hotel is a total loss.
100 years ago
Feb. 15, 1922: Gasoline driven motor cars will be used on the St. Lawrence division of the New York Central to carry passengers, mail and baggage next spring. The first car of this kind will be tried out on the Cape Vincent branch as soon as weather conditions make it feasible to use the new type of train.
125 years ago
Feb. 15, 1897: One of the worst accidents in the history of northern New York occurred at Talcville, late yesterday afternoon. By the collapse of a pillar in the United States Talc company’s mine, five men were instantly killed and one fatally injured. But one of the seven in the immediate vicinity escaped alive.
150 years ago
Feb. 15, 1872: The custom of sending valentines is slowly “passing away.” The number sent grows less every year.
The world
1798: The first serious fist fight occurs in Congress.
1869: Charges of treason against Jefferson Davis are dropped.
1898: The U.S. battleship Maine blows up in Havana Harbor, killing 268 sailors and bringing hordes of Western cowboys and gunfighters rushing to enlist in the Spanish-American War.
1925: The London Zoo announces it will install lights to cheer up fogged-in animals.
1934: U.S. Congress passes the Civil Works Emergency Relief Act, allotting new funds for Federal Emergency Relief Administration.
1940: Hitler orders that all British merchant ships will be considered warships.
1942: British forces in Singapore surrender to Japanese General Tomoyuki Yamashita.
1943: The Germans break the American Army’s lines at the Fanid-Sened Sector in Tunisia, North Africa.
1944: American bombers attack the Abbey of Monte Cassino in an effort to neutralize it as a German observation post in central Italy.
1946: Royal Canadian mounted police arrest 22 as Soviet spies.
1950: Joseph Stalin and Mao Tse-tung sign a mutual defense treaty in Moscow.
1957: Andrei Gromyko replaces Dmitri T. Shepilov as the Soviet Foreign Minister.
1961: Eighteen members of the U.S. figure skating team are lost in an airplane crash in Belgium.
1965: Canada’s maple leaf flag is raised for the first time.
1967: Thirteen U.S. helicopters are shot down in one day in Vietnam
1974: U.S. gas stations threaten to close because of federal fuel policies.
