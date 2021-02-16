Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 16, 2011: The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park has a new leader. John T. Wright will take charge of the zoo in Watertown on March 7. He will replace former executive director John S. Foster, who resigned late last year. Mr. Wright is currently the general curator for the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Zoo.
25 years ago
Feb. 16, 1996: The city of Ogdensburg will buy part of the Ogdensburg Mall for about $181,000. The agreement to buy Building 5-A, the most valuable portion of the retail center, ends a continuing battle between the city and mall owner Gilbert Jones, a Plattsburgh developer. Ogdensburg has been interested in buying part of the mall since Mr. Jones started foreclosure proceedings against the man to whom he sold the retail center. Owning Building 5-A will help the city recoup the more than $300,000 it invested in the building.
50 years ago
Feb. 16, 1971: The first FB-111 supersonic jets are expected to arrive at the Plattsburg AFB in March, replacing the older B52 in the Strategic Air Command inventory, it has been learned. The FB-111 will be making radar bomb scoring runs at both high and low altitudes over Watertown and vicinity. The bomber crews are checked on their accuracy by the radar bombscoring detachment at Camp Drum.
75 years ago
Feb. 16, 1946: “King,” Lem Collett’s German police dog, returned to his master in Ogdensburg Tuesday after two years’ service with the coast guard, a year and a half in the Pacific. “King” was given to the service by Mr. Collett after he had found the dog unusually keen as a watchdog at the local airport, where Mr. Collett was watchman.
100 years ago
Feb. 16, 1921: A national movement working for the repeal of the Volstead act and for the enforcement of the 18th amendment to be left to the discretion of each state locally struck Watertown today when a number received communications for “The Association Against the Prohibition Amendment.” A pamphlet setting forth the objects of the movement was included with a letter asking support to the movement.
125 years ago
Feb. 16, 1896: The fire department of the city of Watertown return their sincere thanks to the people of this city for their generous patronage of their annual ball held at Columbian hall last evening. Some 500 couples attended. The public, by its patronage, did the firemen more than a financial benefit. It showed its appreciation of their efforts in protecting the property of citizens from fire.
150 years ago
Feb. 16, 1871: The ladies of Tylerville and vicinity are making great preparation to give a grand festival in that village on Friday evening. Everything is to be prepared in the most modern and elaborate style, embracing everything new and novel that can be presented at a festival in a town of less than several thousand inhabitants.
The world
1760: Cherokee Indians held hostage at Fort St. George are killed in revenge for Indian attacks on frontier settlements.
1804: U.S. Navy lieutenant Steven Decatur leads a small group of sailors into Tripoli harbor and burns the USS Philadelphia, captured earlier by Barbary pirates.
1865: Columbia, S.C., surrenders to Federal troops.
1923: Bessie Smith makes her first recording “Down Hearted Blues.”
1934: Thousands of Socialists battle Communists at a rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden.
1937: Dupont patents a new thread, nylon, which will replace silk in a number of products and reduce costs.
1940: The British destroyer HMS Cossack rescues British seamen from a German prison ship, the Altmark, in a Norwegian fjord.
1942: Tojo outlines Japan’s war aims to the Diet, referring to “new order of coexistence” in East Asia.
1945: American paratroopers land on Corregidor, in a campaign to liberate the Philippines.
1951: Stalin contends the U.N. is becoming the weapon of aggressive war.
1952: The FBI arrests 10 members of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina.
1957: A U.S. flag flies over an outpost in Wilkes Land, Antarctica.
1959: Fidel Castro takes the oath as Cuban premier in Havana.
1965: Four persons are held in a plot to blow up the Statue of Liberty, Liberty Bell and the Washington Monument.
1966: The World Council of Churches being held in Geneva, urges immediate peace in Vietnam.
1978: China and Japan sign a $20 billion trade pact, which is the most important move since the 1972 resumption of diplomatic ties.
