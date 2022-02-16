Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 16, 2012: The 18-unit enriched-living facility, The Lodge at Ives Hill, 1201 Jewell Drive, will open to residents next week. “This is a significant hole that’s been plugged for our community,” Kerry A. Roberge, president of Ives Hill Retirement Community, said Thursday. “I think it’s a great complement to what Samaritan is doing.” On outer Washington Street at Washington Summit, Samaritan Medical Center is constructing a 288-bed assisted-living and skilled-nursing facility.
25 years ago
Feb. 16, 1997: The science of deoxyribonucleic acid — DNA — that mystified so many during the O.J. Simpson criminal trial has become clearer for some Watertown High School students. An advanced placement biology class has begun working with DNA in a lab setting, exposing them to a science they would normally see only in college.
50 years ago
Feb. 16, 1972: Patients in the Edward John Noble Hospital in Alexandria Bay rested undisturbed as an addition to the hospital, which doubles its number of beds, was erected over their heads. Construction without disruption to existing hospital routine was principal design requirement for expansion of the 32-bed facility, Alexandria Bay’s only hospital.
75 years ago
Feb. 16, 1947: The motor boat “Pirate,” which was seized for violation of the United States customs law at Collins Landing on Sept. 6, 1945, has been forfeited to the government. The craft was seized by inspectors with a contraband cargo of 570 dozen eggs alleged to have been transported from Canada. The boat has now been assigned to patrol duty in the Northeast patrol district, it was reported.
100 years ago
Feb. 16, 1922: No more twelve-ton cheeses will be made for the New York state fair by Horace Reese of Lowville, 82-year-old veteran cheese maker, who each year has beaten his own record with huge products which were an annual feature of the fair. Mr. Reese sent word to fair authorities that he was through — unless they found some way of relieving him of the work of disposing of it.
125 years ago
Feb. 16, 1897: The lighthouse board of the United States has announced that on the opening of navigation, a ten-inch steam whistle will be established at the light station on Tibbet’s Point, south side of the head of the St. Lawrence river, to sound during thick or foggy weather, blasts of three seconds’ duration, separated by silent intervals of 87 seconds.
150 years ago
Feb. 16, 1872: A story was started in town yesterday that one of our citizens dropped dead of heart disease at Scoville’s, out in the country. Two or three rode out to see the remains, but the latter were playing billiards meanwhile, as well as ever.
The world
1923: Bessie Smith makes her first recording “Down Hearted Blues.”
1934: Thousands of Socialists battle Communists at a rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden.
1937: Dupont patents a new thread, nylon, which will replace silk in a number of products and reduce costs.
1951: Stalin contends the U.N. is becoming the weapon of aggressive war.
1952: The FBI arrests 10 members of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina.
1957: A U.S. flag flies over an outpost in Wilkes Land, Antarctica.
1959: Fidel Castro takes the oath as Cuban premier in Havana.
1965: Four persons are held in a plot to blow up the Statue of Liberty, Liberty Bell and the Washington Monument.
