Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 17, 2012: Spring is more than a month away, but the unofficial sign of the season is flitting all over the north country. Amateur bird-watchers who expect to see robins later in March, have reported seeing them already in the middle of February. Experts are not as surprised, however. “This is as oddball of a winter year as I’ve ever seen,” said Gerald A. Smith, an ecologist in Barnes Corners. “Essentially, it’s a non-winter.” Another sign of spring, maple tapping, also has been in evidence a bit early.
25 years ago
Feb. 17, 1997: The ever growing town of Hounsfield had to create a third election district in order to comply with state election laws. District One had more than 1,200 voters, who used two voting machines in the village of Sackets Harbor municipal building. The state requires a ceiling of 900 people on the number of voters in one district. Therefore, the board agreed to split District One into two districts.
50 years ago
Feb. 17, 1972: A full page color map of China, with a comprehensive chart of information and statistics, will be featured in The Times on Monday, the day President Nixon begins his historic visit in that country. The map and its attached fact sheet will prove an excellent reference for students, teachers and all interested persons who will follow and study on the president’s trip through the news media.
75 years ago
Feb. 17, 1947: Ogdensburg Chief of Police Herbert S. Myers announced this morning that a federal permit for the construction of a radio transmitting station has been received from the Federal Communications Commission. Installation which will permit two-way communications between police department cars and the police station, will be made in the very near future.
100 years ago
Feb. 17, 1922: Curtailment of Sunday theatrical performances in Watertown is a result of the request made to managers of the Avon, Palace and Olympic theaters, that vaudeville shows be stopped on Sundays. The request was made under the authority of section 2152 of the penal code of the state of New York, entitled “Theatrical and other performances on Sunday.” There is in effect a city ordinance permitting the showing of motion pictures on the Sabbath, which was put on the books after one of the most bitter fights in the history of the city.
125 years ago
Feb. 17, 1897: A neat telegraph instrument and roll top desk have been added to the office of the Woodruff house, and Miss Emma Bartlett is duly installed as operator.
150 years ago
Feb. 17, 1872: Charley Gardner says the Clayton stage has made its time every day through the late storm — with snow two miles deep.
The world
1801: The House of Representatives breaks an electoral college tie and chooses Thomas Jefferson over Aaron Burr.
1865: The South Carolina capital city, Columbia, is destroyed by fire as Major General William Tecumseh Sherman marches through.
1938: The first color television is demonstrated at the Dominion Theatre in London.
1959: The United States launches its first weather station in space, Vanguard II.
1960: Martin Luther King Jr. is arrested in the Alabama bus boycott.
1975: Art by Cezanne, Gauguin, Renoir, and van Gogh, valued at $5 million, is stolen from a museum in Milan.
1985: Murray Haydon becomes the third person to receive an artificial heart.
