Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 18, 2012: The 2012 Fireball Run, a 2,500-mile adventure tour in which teams of cars will stop at eight sites across the country to hunt for popular landmarks, has selected the city of Watertown as a host destination. An executive from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., will visit Watertown from March 5 to 7 to plan a scavenger hunt for the tour, which will be from Sept. 21 to 29. A film highlighting the tour destinations will be produced by Universal Studios, and the competition will be streamed live on the Internet.
25 years ago
Feb. 18, 1997: Miss New York State Tammy M. Harris rules the record books for making more appearances than any former state titleholder. Previous Miss New Yorks have averaged about 75 appearances a year, but Miss Harris has crisscrossed the state to attend nearly 130 functions. It is predicted that the former Miss Oswego County, 25, will easily surpass the 200 mark for appearances by June 28, when her term ends and a new Miss New York is crowned at Watertown High School.
50 years ago
Feb. 18, 1972: The latest addition to the Black River Garden Center and Nursery complex, Black River Road, opens for business today. The Partridge Berry Inn features a dining room, dining patio and banquet room. A candle shop, antique store and country store on the premises will be open during dinner hours.
75 years ago
Feb. 18, 1947: Two representatives of the state education department will go to Lyons Falls next week to conduct a survey relating to the proposed incorporation of that village’s union free school district into the Port Leyden central district. The education department is undertaking the study at the request of the boards of education of the two districts.
100 years ago
Feb. 18, 1922: Lewis county citizens have made application to the state conservation commission for 1,000,000 trees to be planted on unused lands in the county this coming year. Watson was the first town to start the good work, having planted 6,000 last summer, most of which so far have stood the winter well.
125 years ago
Feb. 18, 1897: A large wooden plate factory at Beaver Falls was entirely destroyed by fire at 11 last night. The fire started from the explosion of a lamp, burning oil flying in all directions on the dry combustible material. There is no fire department at Beaver Falls and there was no help for the structure. It was entirely destroyed with its contents.
150 years ago
Feb. 18, 1872: The success attending the entertainments by the G.A.R. in Burlington, Vt. is fully equal to the expectations of the most sanguine. City hall was filled, galleries included, last evening, with an appreciative audience, to witness the second presentation of the war drama, “Battle of Gettysburg,” which is to be in Watertown, Feb. 20, 21 & 22.
The world
1688: Quakers in Germantown, Pa. adopt the first formal antislavery resolution in America.
1861: Jefferson F. Davis is inaugurated as the Confederacy’s provisional president at a ceremony held in Montgomery, Ala.
1885: “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain, is published in New York.
1945: U.S. Marines storm ashore at Iwo Jima.
1954: East and West Berlin drop thousands of propaganda leaflets on each other after the end of a month long truce.
1962: Robert F. Kennedy says that U.S. troops will stay in Vietnam until Communism is defeated.
1964: The United States cuts military aid to five nations in reprisal for having trade relations with Cuba.
1967: The National Art Gallery in Washington agrees to buy a Da Vinci for a record $5 million.
1968: Three U.S. pilots that were held by the Vietnamese arrive in Washington.
1972: The California Supreme Court voids the death penalty.
1974: Randolph Hearst is to give $2 million in free food for the poor in order to open talks for his daughter Patty.
1982: Mexico devalues the peso by 30%to fight an economic slide.
