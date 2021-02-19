Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 19, 2011: The north country is on track to lose more than 20,000 people over the next 25 years. And the population will age so dramatically that one in four people will be 60 or older, up from about one in five people now, according to population projections provided by the Program on Applied Demographics at Cornell University. That shift worries county officials who fear the counties won’t be able to afford to provide an adequate level of services.
25 years ago
Feb. 19, 1996: After months of investigating alternatives for relocating town offices, the Clayton town board is examining a proposal to allow the town’s headquarters to stay put and to pursue renovations of the historic town hall and opera house building. The town had intended to move its offices this winter from the basement of the town hall building on Riverside Drive to less cramped and more energy-efficient space, either at the former highway garage on East Line Road or to the fire department garage on Mary Street.
50 years ago
Feb. 19, 1971: The patient census of the Mercy Hospital reached the highest in its history, when a total of 236 patients was counted this morning. The shortage of facilities is so acute that 17 patients occupied beds in the area of the emergency department of the five-story east wing.
75 years ago
Feb. 19, 1946: Six Morristown men narrowly escaped death Saturday afternoon when a large wooden pile driver they were dragging across the St. Lawrence river from Morristown to Brockville, Ont., crashed through the thin ice in mid-river. All managed to scramble to thicker ice as the heavy substructure of the driver broke through.
100 years ago
Feb. 19, 1921: The preliminary lesson in home nursing was given Thursday afternoon in the Flower library. A series of 14 lessons, prepared by the American Red Cross, will be given. In the case of another epidemic and a dearth of trained nurses, these students will have the authority of the Red Cross to be of service in home nursing. Had such a force of trained home nurses been available in the recent epidemic of influenza, many hardships would have been alleviated and possibly the death rate would have been less.
125 years ago
Feb. 19, 1896: The races that were to come off at Lake Bonaparte at Harrisville last week were postponed on account of weather and are now scheduled to come off Feb. 26. The recent cold weather has made the ice in splendid condition. Purses to the amount of $550 [approximately $10,850 in 2021, factoring inflation] will be offered, which assures a successful meet.
150 years ago
Feb. 19, 1871: The Canton Plaindealer asserts that Vice President Colfax exhibits his good judgement by ordering his butter from St. Lawrence County.
The world
1847: Rescuers finally reach the ill-fated Donner Party in the Sierras.
1965: Fourteen Vietnam War protesters are arrested for blocking the United Nations’ doors in New York.
1966: Robert F. Kennedy suggests the United States offer the Vietcong a role in governing South Vietnam.
1976: Britain slashes welfare spending.
1981: The U.S. State Department calls El Salvador a “textbook case” of a Communist plot.
1987: New York Gov. Mario Cuomo declares that he will not run for president in the next election.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.