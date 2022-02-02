Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 2, 2012: The Postal Regulatory Commission has affirmed that the U.S. Postal Service used proper procedures in deciding to shut down the Hailesboro Post Office, but two commission members dissented, giving supporters hope that postal officials will revisit their decision. Hailesboro was among the north country post offices slated to close as a cost-saving measure. Supporters appealed to the Commission, challenging the Postal Service’s revenue calculations and parking and postal box deficiencies at neighboring post offices.
25 years ago
Feb. 2, 1997: Potsdam State University College cut a virtual ribbon Friday signifying the opening of ResNet, the school’s Internet connection in residence halls. With the dorms wired, students will be able to log onto the school’s computer network without leaving their rooms. Each student will also receive free access to the Internet and the World Wide Web. The project took about a year to complete and cost about $1 million.
50 years ago
Feb. 2, 1972: Nine acres of property on outer Arsenal Street and bordering on Route 81 within the City — the same site which a developer had planned to acquire last year for construction of a proposed new shopping center for the Zayre Corp. — have been purchased for $255,000 by three separate corporations, Weston’s Shoppers City, Inc., P & C Cooperative, Inc., and Fay’s Drug Co. Inc. Each of the new owners is among tenants in nearby shopping centers.
75 years ago
Feb. 2, 1947: The first house in the new veterans’ housing project at Newton Falls will be ready for occupancy this week and the new tenants expect to take possession about Friday. The house is one of a group of 15 built to meet the needs of returned veterans and their families.
100 years ago
Feb. 2, 1922: One of the six-inch broadside long range guns of the U.S.S. Wisconsin, which is to be scrapped under the terms of the disarmament program, can be secured for Watertown if the city will pay the freight charges on the five-ton gun. The gun is one that was used by Watertown naval militiamen when serving aboard the Wisconsin. It was suggested that the gun be placed in the park in Public Square, and mounted on a concrete platform.
125 years ago
Feb. 2, 1897: Justice Wright granted an order Saturday revoking the liquor tax certificate issued in April last to L. H. Fortune, who keeps a hotel in Altmar, on the proof that is within 200 feet of a church.
150 years ago
Feb. 2, 1872: The new M. E. Church at Antwerp was dedicated yesterday. The church is a beautiful brick structure with basement for chapel, Sunday School and class rooms. The entire cost, including lot, carpets and cushions, furnaces and bell was $16,500. The building is about the size of the Stone Street Church of Watertown.
The world
1865: Confederate raider William Quantrill and his bushwackers rob citizens, burn a railroad depot and steal horses from Midway, Ky.
1876: The National Baseball League is founded with eight teams.
1900: Six cities, Boston, Detroit, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Chicago and St. Louis agree to form baseball’s American League.
1959: Arlington and Norfolk, Va., peacefully desegregate public schools.
1960: The U.S. Senate approves 23rd Amendment calling for a ban on the poll tax.
1987: Largest steel strike in American history, in progress since August, ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.