The north
10 years ago
Feb. 20, 2012: This weekend as many as 1,000 anglers may descend upon the St. Lawrence River on Saturday for the sixth annual St. Lawrence River Walleye Association Northern Pike Challenge. Last year’s tournament included nearly 750 anglers and with the addition of even more prizes, Association President Michael J. Gagner said he’s hoping to have even more anglers for this year’s event.
25 years ago
Feb. 20, 1997: A Pennsylvania geologist has been hired to explore for oil and gas in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties. Dan A. Billman of Mars, Pa., is being paid by the state Energy Research and Development Authority through its Frontier Basin program that targets less-explored areas of New York state for energy production. The study may be expanded next year to include Tug Hill in Lewis County, where gas and oil exploration efforts were mounted before.
50 years ago
Feb. 20, 1972: Notices to vacate have been sent to four 300-block Ford Street businesses by Ogdensburg’s urban renewal program. The four businesses would be vacating within the next several weeks to make way for a new Niagara Mohawk office building. Leaving the block will be Franks’s Decorator Corner, Mid Town Laundramat, The Vac Shop and Algie’s Smart Shop.
75 years ago
Feb. 20, 1947: It has been announced that the research and clinical laboratory at Trudeau, Saranac Lake, has been chosen as one of three laboratories in the U.S. to participate in the study of streptomycin and the instruction of personnel who are to administer the drug. The laboratory was one of the first in the U.S. to work with this drug and to bring about its development and research.
100 years ago
Feb. 20, 1922: The quintet which represents the Malone School for the Deaf is making its debut in Franklin county athletic circles and thus far has shown some good style. Those composing the team come from all over the state.
125 years ago
Feb. 20, 1897: The city is, as a local physician puts it, “in an alarmingly good state of health this winter.” Health Officer Willard gave the Times the statistics this afternoon. There have been two cases of diphtheria this month, seven cases of typhoid fever and five cases of scarlet fever.
150 years ago
Feb. 20, 1872: The “fair ones” of Redwood, mindful that the present year of 1872 was particularly designated for them, determined not to let the golden opportunity pass without an effort in their own behalf, set about getting up a Leap Year Party, after the fashion of neighboring towns. The party was in every respect one of the finest ever gathered in town, and will long be remembered as such.
The world
1792: The U.S. Postal Service is created.
1809: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that the power of the federal government is greater than any individual state in the Union.
1864: Confederate troops defeat a Union army sent to bring Florida into the union at the Battle of Olustee, Fla.
1900: J.F. Pickering patents his airship.
1906: Russian troops seize large portions of Mongolia.
1918: The Soviet Red Army seizes Kyiv, the capital of the Ukraine.
1938: Hitler demands self-determination for Germans in Austria and Czechoslovakia.
1954: The Ford Foundation gives a $25 million grant to the Fund for Advancement of Education.
1959: The FCC applies the equal time rule to TV newscasts of political candidates.
1962: Mercury astronaut John Glenn becomes the first American to orbit the Earth.
1963: Moscow offers to allow on-site inspection of nuclear testing.
1965: Ranger 8 hits the moon and sends back 7,000 photos to the United States.
1971: Young people protest having to cut their long hair in Athens, Greece.
1982: Carnegie Hall in New York begins $20 million in renovations.
