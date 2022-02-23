Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 23, 2012: A mild Northern New York winter was just what Carthage Area Hospital’s Meadowbrook Terrace project in Champion needed. The lack of major snowstorms and continuous freezing temperatures so far this winter have led crews to being ahead of schedule on the construction of the 60-bed assisted-living facility, Cole Road. The 42,000-square-foot project will also include 48 studio apartments and 12 one-bedroom apartments, as well as an ice cream parlor, a store, a lounge area, an activity room, a chapel and an employee work area in the one-level facility.
25 years ago
Feb. 23, 1997: Jefferson Community College has expanded into cyberspace to market its campus offerings. The college introduced its own Web site last week to reach people who seek information about JCC or education in the north country through the Internet. The site will be registered with a number of popular Internet search engines.
50 years ago
Feb. 23, 1972: Many local housewives are angry because they are faced with climbing grocery prices, especially for meat and fresh vegetables, a spot check revealed today. Contacted by random by telephone, a number of women agreed that the higher costs are hurting.
75 years ago
Feb. 23, 1947: The Aluminum Company of America made an offer of $5,000,000 for the outright purchase of the government-owned St. Lawrence aluminum plant, it was announced yesterday. The St. Lawrence plant, better known locally as the Plancor plant, adjoins the Massena works of the Aluminum company. The government-owned plant was constructed during the war period as a part of the government program to expand aluminum producing facilities to win the war.
100 years ago
Feb. 23, 1922: The management of the Olympic theatre announces that the full series of Sherlock Holmes detective plays have been secured for presentation at this playhouse. This is of more than passing interest. Holmes has been a long time getting to the screen, but he has at last arrived and will shortly be among the leading features of the best programs.
125 years ago
Feb. 23, 1897: Any residents of northern New York who desire to go to Cuba and do battle against Spain, can obtain particulars of a prospective expedition by addressing Harry Howard, either at Potsdam or Gouverneur. Mr. Howard is a veteran and he has charge of the work of obtaining a quota of recruits from this section to the “American Volunteer Legion,” an organization whose purpose is the freeing of Cuba.
150 years ago
Feb. 23, 1872: Ogdensburg has sixty-nine street lamps, and pays annually $1,664 for lighting them. Malone has twenty lamps, and, at the present rate, pays $540 per annum for lighting them.
The world
1846: The Liberty Bell tolls for the last time, to mark George Washington’s birthday.
1847: Forces led by Zachary Taylor defeat the Mexicans at the Battle of Buena Vista.
1854: Great Britain officially recognizes the independence of the Orange Free State.
1861: Texas becomes the seventh state to secede from the Union.
1885: John Lee survives three attempts to hang him in Exeter Prison, as the trap fails to open.
1898: Writer Emile Zola is imprisoned in France for his letter J’accuse in which he accuses the French government of anti-semitism and the wrongful imprisonment of army captain Alfred Dreyfus.
1901: Britain and Germany agree on a boundary between German East Africa and Nyasaland.
1904: Japan guarantees Korean sovereignty in exchange for military assistance.
1916: Secretary of State Lansing hints that the U.S. may have to abandon the policy of avoiding “entangling foreign alliances”.
1921: An airmail plane sets a record of 33 hours and 20 minutes from San Francisco to New York.
1926: President Calvin Coolidge opposes a large air force, believing it would be a menace to world peace.
1936: In Russia, an unmanned balloon rises to a record height of 25 miles.
1938: Twelve Chinese fighter planes drop bombs on Japan.
1942: A Japanese submarine shells an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California, the first Axis bombs to hit American soil.
1944: American bombers strike the Marianas Islands bases, only 1,300 miles from Tokyo.
1945: Eisenhower opens a large offensive in the Rhineland.
1945: U.S. Marines plant an American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima.
1946: Japanese General Tomoyuki Yamashita is hanged in Manila, the Philippines, for war crimes.
1947: Several hundred Nazi organizers are arrested in Frankfurt by U.S. and British forces.
1950: New York’s Metropolitan Museum exhibits a collection of Hapsburg art. The first showing of this collection in the U.S.
1954: Mass inoculation begins as Salk’s polio vaccine is given to children for first time.
1955: Eight nations meet in Bangkok for the first SEATO council.
1960: Whites join Negro students in a sit-in at a Winston-Salem, N.C. Woolworth store.
1964: The U.S. and Britain recognize the new Zanzibar government.
1967: American troops begin the largest offensive of the war, near the Cambodian border.
1972: Black activist Angela Davis is released from jail where she was held for kidnapping , conspiracy and murder.
1991: French forces unofficially start the Persian Gulf ground war by crossing the Saudi-Iraqi border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.