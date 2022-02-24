Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 24, 2012: Watertown Police Chief Joseph J. Goss has gotten the blessing from the City Council to revive the department’s K-9 unit. Council members agreed Tuesday night that the department may spend $7,000 to purchase a new dog from Shallow Creek Kennels, Sharpsville, Pa. The department, which traces its history in K-9 service to 1977, has been without a dog since Officer Mark W. Sutton’s dog, Ema, died June 10.
25 years ago
Feb. 24, 1997: For the first time since 1973, the statewide average of milk production per cow fell from the previous year. The high price of grain last year caused most farmers to cut back on the amount each cow was fed, which led to a decrease in the amount of milk produced. That should turn around somewhat this year. Last fall, there was a near bumper corn crop, which has lowered the current price of feed.
50 years ago
Feb. 24, 1972: The thermometer plunged to the season’s low Tuesday night, hitting 46 below zero on the WMSA radio station recording thermometer at the transmitter on the Winthrop Road. The air this morning was filled with what looked like fog and a multitude of cars and trucks would not start.
75 years ago
Feb. 24, 1947: Stepping the fastest mile that has been raced over the ice on the northern circuit this winter, Rice Crispy, owned by Charles Rudderman of Gouverneur, won the 2:14 class trot and pace, feature event on the International Ice Harness race program at Clayton on Friday afternoon. The race was one of the best that has been seen over the ice this winter, and a crowd of several hundred were on hand to see the race card.
100 years ago
Feb. 24, 1922: The Lowville chamber of commerce was organized Thursday evening at a banquet held in the Strife House, and 69 men signed in to become members. Papers of incorporation have been filed at Albany under the membership corporation law of New York State.
125 years ago
Feb. 24, 1897: The picture of George Washington, the father of his country, now occupies an honored place in the Watertown High School building. The picture was presented to the school yesterday afternoon by the LeRay de Chaumont chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. And so the great statesman and soldier smiles benignly down from the old institute wall upon young presidential possibilities.
150 years ago
Feb. 24, 1872: By a telegram received on Saturday evening from Canton, we learn that the town voted on Saturday last, by a majority of 170, the tax of $5,000 in aid of the Grass River reservoir. The meeting is said to have been the most exciting ever held in this town.
The world
1821: Mexico gains independence from Spain.
1836: Some 3,000 Mexicans launch an assault on the Alamo with its 182 Texan defenders.
1908: Japan officially agrees to restrict emigration to the U.S.
1912: The Jewish organization Hadassah is founded in New York City.
1916: A film version of Jules Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” opens in New York.
1921: Herbert Hoover becomes Secretary of Commerce.
1928: The New Gallery of New York exhibits works of Archibald Motley, its first show to feature a black artist.
1947: Franz von Papen is sentenced to eight years in a labor camp for war crimes.
1968: North Vietnamese troops capture the imperial palace in Hue, South Vietnam.
1972: Hanoi negotiators walk out of the peace talks in Paris to protest U.S. air raids on North Vietnam.
1991: General Norman Schwarzkopf, commander of the coalition army, sends in ground forces during the Gulf War.
