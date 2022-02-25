Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 25, 2012: Village trustees in Lyons Falls are considering a year-round curfew law for youths under the age of 18. The issue has gained traction over the past year as juveniles, during overnight hours, committed several acts of vandalism. These included a break-in at the village library, destruction of property at the village’s Riverside and Basin Canal parks, damage to signs and removal of manhole covers.
25 years ago
Feb. 25, 1997: West Carthage Police Chief Timothy N. Intorcia has retired from the village police department, effective Feb. 7, after seven years as chief. There will be no chief or sergeant appointed to replace him; instead there will be a patrolman in charge. The Jefferson County Personnel Department does not recognize a chief, sergeant, or senior patrolman in a part-time police department
50 years ago
Feb. 25, 1972: In Jefferson County, due to shifts in the age patterns, the accent today is on youth. The bulge in the number of young people is the outgrowth of the sharp increase in birth rates in the five years after World War II, when a record-breaking total of 18,000,000 babies were born. The net result, in Jefferson County, is that the median age is now 28.7, as against 31.3 in 1960.
75 years ago
Feb. 25, 1947: Traffic was being slowly returned to normal today after a three-day wind and snowstorm. From 32 to 40 inches of snow fell over Jefferson and northeastern Oswego counties since Saturday in one of the worst storms of the season. Main highways were open but driving was said to be difficult, particularly from the Watertown city limits to Mannsville, where one-way traffic existed during most of this morning.
100 years ago
Feb. 25, 1922: Determined to stamp out the Canadian whiskey supply flowing over the international line, the federal prohibition enforcement machine in this state will place torpedo destroyers on the St. Lawrence river this summer to war on craft used by whiskey smugglers. “The boats will be capable of doing 35 miles an hour easily, and they should put a decided crimp in the hooch supply,” said a federal agent at Oswego.
125 years ago
Feb. 25, 1897: The Rosiere Bimetallic club has received an answer to a letter written by its secretary E.J. Vautrin, to William J. Bryan, in which the writer pledged the support of the club in the great struggle for the cause of free silver. Mr. Bryan was very prompt in his reply, only five days elapsing after the letter left the Rosiere office.
150 years ago
Feb. 25, 1872: An owl measuring five feet from tip to tip of its wings, was caught in a trap by R. P. Robinson, of Wilna, on Tuesday. The bird had been playing fowl with the chickens.
The world
1642: Dutch settlers slaughter lower Hudson Valley Indians in New Netherland, North America, who sought refuge from Mohawk attackers.
1781: American General Nathaniel Greene crosses the Dan River on his way to attack Cornwallis.
1791: President George Washington signs a bill creating the Bank of the United States.
1804: Thomas Jefferson is nominated for president at the Democratic-Republican caucus.
1815: Napoleon leaves his exile on the island of Elba, returning to France.
1836: Samuel Colt patents the first revolving cylinder multi-shot firearm.
1910: The 13th Dalai Lama flees from the Chinese and takes refuge in India.
1913: The 16th Amendment to the constitution is adopted, setting the legal basis for the income tax.
1919: Oregon introduces the first state tax on gasoline at one cent per gallon, to be used for road construction.
1928: Bell Labs introduces a new device to end the fluttering of the television image.
1976: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that states may ban the hiring of illegal aliens.
