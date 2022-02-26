Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 26, 2012: Warmer weather trends across Northern New York could present an opportunity for farmers: soybeans. The low-input crop is currently commanding a high price, making it increasingly attractive for local growers, according to scientists at Cornell University. Soybean acreage in New York has increased to almost 300,000 acres in 2011 from about 40,000 acres in 1990, with big growth in Northern New York, where nearly 9,000 acres are dedicated to the crop.
25 years ago
Feb. 26, 1997: Paul H. Lyndaker unveiled his plan Monday night for an auto racetrack off Artz Road in New Bremen. In a talk for the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Lyndaker, New Bremen, outlined his plan to build a three-eighths-mile track this year; a seven-eighths-mile track this year or next year, and a longer “road course” later. He hopes to begin races in July of a regional circuit, then draw events of the American Speed Association, and later hosting a regular NASCAR event.
50 years ago
Feb. 26, 1972: If you can’t afford to spend two or four years in college, New York state is now offering a degree through the mail for those who qualify. The Board of Regents Thursday set up two “external” degrees, which will let persons win their sheepskins without necessarily enrolling at a State University campus. SUNY has already set up the Empire State College or “college without a campus,” to allow students to learn without traditional classes.
75 years ago
Feb. 26, 1947: Uniforms of the Girl Scout organization used from 1912 to 1937 are being sought by the Jefferson County Girl Scout Council, 428 Electric building, for the local observation of the 35th anniversary of the first Girl Scout troop in the United States. The uniforms of those years were blue and later khaki.
100 years ago
Feb. 26, 1922: Yesterday morning a Clayton dealer paid about $20 for three eggs. The dealer bought 50 dozen eggs and started for the village with them. After the rain the roads were coated with ice and as he neared Clayton his sleigh skidded on the ice and slid into the ditch where it tipped over, spilling the eggs. All but three of the eggs were broken and the scene of the accident resembled a huge scrambled egg or an omelette.
125 years ago
Feb. 26, 1897: It looks like a brisk season in the wheel trade. Although the season is not yet fairly begun, the various agents already report many sales. The ’97 models differ but little from the ’96. Bicycling, it certainly appears, is a fad that has come to stay.
150 years ago
Feb. 26, 1872: We learn from the Utica Observer that the post office at Millens Bay, in this county, has been discontinued. Yes, that is too true — it occurred nearly six months ago, and the people down that way regret it.
The world
1848: Karl Marx and Frederick Engels publish “The Communist Manifesto” in London.
1924: U.S. steel industry finds claims an eight-hour day increases efficiency and employee relations.
1933: Ground is broken for the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
1951: The 22nd Amendment is added to the Constitution limiting the Presidency to two terms.
1968: Thirty-two African nations agree to boycott the Olympics because of the presence of South Africa.
1993: A bomb rocks the World Trade Center in New York City. Five people are killed and hundreds suffer from smoke inhalation.
