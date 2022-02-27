The north
10 years ago
Feb. 27, 2012: Students at Jefferson Community College will soon be able to go from associates degree to a doctorate degree on the same campus. Representatives from JCC and St. John Fisher College, Rochester, signed a memorandum Monday morning to make their education doctorate in executive leadership official. The community college has higher education partnerships with several other schools, including Keuka College and SUNY Potsdam.
25 years ago
Feb. 27, 1997: Ogdensburg residents will have their say next month on whether alcoholic beverages should be allowed in Greenbelt Park. The City Council set a public hearing for 7 p.m. March 10 in City Hall on whether to ban alcohol from the park, along the St. Lawrence River. The idea to ban alcohol came from the council at a meeting earlier this month. Lawmakers said banning alcohol may help curb the noise problem that arises every spring and summer when groups of people hang out drinking in the park.
50 years ago
Feb. 27, 1972: By early spring, students of Ogdensburg Free Academy should be using the school’s new $1,615,000 sports dome, described by its architects as the “largest aluminum geodesic dome in the world.” The dome will be virtually a sportsman’s paradise, enclosing facilities for everything from archery to volleyball. Its prominent feature is an ice hockey rink.
75 years ago
Feb. 27, 1947: City Manager C. Leland Wood estimated today that use of the airport’s Sicard Rotary plow for eight hours overnight “moved as much snow and ice from the streets in the city as could be taken away in 24 hours with a municipal snowloader, a fleet of trucks and a gang of workmen.” Thousands of tons of snow were cleared from the Court street bridge, Public Square, Ives street, Palmer street, lower Washington street and Breen avenue.
100 years ago
Feb. 27, 1922: “Scotty” Mattraw has again yielded to the lure of the stage. The popular restaurateur, for twelve years manager of the City opera house, has agreed to appear for three days on the vaudeville bill at the Avon theater, the week of March 20. He will sing and give a comedy monologue written by himself.
125 years ago
Feb. 27, 1897: Lafargeville sawdust is in great demand. Parties from Clayton and Grenell’s Park are drawing it from Diefendorf’s mill to fill their ice houses with.
150 years ago
Feb. 27, 1872: The good people of Ogdensburg went home from church in a hurry last Sunday evening, “much against their wishes” no doubt. There was an alarm of fire, abrupt benedictions, and hasty exits — but the fire, or cause of the alarm could not be found until Monday morning, when the Journal discovered it was nothing but a chimney warming itself up a little, as chimnies sometimes will.
The world
1700: The Pacific Island of New Britain is discovered.
1814: Napoleon’s Marshal Nicholas Oudinot is pushed back at Barsur-Aube by the Emperor’s allied enemies shortly before his abdication.
1827: The first Mardi-Gras celebration is held in New Orleans.
1864: The first Union prisoners arrive at Andersonville Prison in Georgia.
1865: Confederate raider William Quantrill and his bushwackers attack Hickman, Ky., shooting women and children.
1905: The Japanese push Russians back in Manchuria and cross the Sha River.
1908: The forty-sixth star is added to the U.S. flag, signifying Oklahoma’s admission to statehood.
1920: The United States rejects a Soviet peace offer as propaganda.
1925: Glacier Bay National Monument is dedicated in Alaska.
1933: The burning down of the Reichstag building in Berlin gives the Nazis the opportunity to suspend personal liberty with increased power.
1939: The Supreme Court outlaws sit-down strikes.
1942: British Commandos raid a German radar station at Bruneval on the French coast.
1953: F-84 Thunderjets raid North Korean base on Yalu River.
1962: South Vietnamese president Ngo Dinh Diem is unharmed as two planes bomb the presidential palace in Saigon.
1963: The Soviet Union says that 10,000 troops will remain in Cuba.
1969: Thousands of students protest President Richard Nixon’s arrival in Rome.
1973: U.S. Supreme Court rules that a Virginia pool club can’t bar residents because of color.
1988: Debi Thomas becomes the first African American to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.
1991: Coalition forces liberate Kuwait after seven months of occupation by the Iraqi army.
