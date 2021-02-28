Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 28, 2011: Citing high maintenance costs, the owners of the Adams Country Club are closing nine holes of the gold course for the coming season. In a newsletter to members, the owners said rising costs partnered with the economic downturn led to the decision. Escalating costs included fuel, fertilizer, staff and equipment. The holes at the course, 10700 Route 11, were added in 2001 by the previous owners.
25 years ago
Feb. 28, 1996: A steady stream of cargo planes was landing at Fort Drum today, shuttling in about 750 soldiers who have been on a training exercise. The troops’ return marks the largest redeployment in the history of the post’s Wheeler Sack Army Airfield. Soldiers normally fly to Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, and are bused 70 miles to Fort Drum. The soldiers and their equipment are flying aboard C-130s, which are the military’s smallest troop transport plane and are capable of landing at Wheeler-Sack.
50 years ago
Feb. 28, 1971: The 740-foot portion of educational television tower left standing after a top 150 foot section broke off Tuesday morning may have to be dismantled and the entire project re-started, from the ground skyward, at its site on Route 194, three miles south of Copenhagen. The cause of the tower accident has not yet been determined and the possibility that it may have been caused by lightning has been discounted.
75 years ago
Feb. 28, 1946: With the return of Tech. 4th Grade Addison F. Wardwell, to Watertown, all five sons and the daughter of Mrs. Samuel B. Wardwell, Ten Eyck street, Watertown’s No. 1 war mother, have been reunited at the Wardwell home. Besides Addison, those who have returned from service and discharged are: Charles, Sterling, Frederick, Samuel and Mrs. Eunice Wardwell Maupin, who served with the American Red Cross in the Pacific.
100 years ago
Feb. 28, 1921: According to an announcement made by the state highway department, the Barnes Corners-Copenhagen road, seven miles in length, will be built this season. The road has been surveyed and plans for the construction work will be started soon. There is at present a dirt road from Barnes Corners to Copenhagen and it is passable only in dry weather. The new highway will make a short cut from several locations to Watertown and Lowville and it is expected to prove of considerable value to Lewis county.
125 years ago
Feb. 28, 1896: Henry Gould, a young man who resides on Grindstone Island, has been informed that a deceased uncle in St. Louis has left him $250,000 as his share in an estate.
150 years ago
Feb. 28, 1871: The light fall of snow last evening did not make the roads any better [for sleighing]. A foot of snow would be required for that.
The world
1066: Westminster Abbey, the most famous church in England, opens its doors.
1916: Haiti becomes the first U.S. protectorate.
1924: U.S. troops are sent to Honduras to protect American interests during an election conflict.
1936: The Japanese Army restores order in Tokyo and arrests officers involved in a coup.
1945: U.S. tanks break the natural defense line west of the Rhine and cross the Erft River.
1946: The U.S. Army declares that it will use V-2 rocket to test radar as an atomic rocket defense system.
1953: Greece, Turkey and Yugoslavia sign a 5-year defense pact in Ankara.
1967: In Mississippi, 19 are indicted in the slayings of three civil rights workers.
1969: A Los Angeles court refuses Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan’s request to be executed.
1971: The male electorate in Lichtenstein refuses to give voting rights to women.
1994: U.S. warplanes shoot down four Serb aircraft over Bosnia in the first NATO use of force in the troubled area.
