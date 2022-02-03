Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 3, 2012: Dairy farmers lost an effort in Congress on Thursday to allow bigger milk trucks on some highways, including major routes from New York through Pennsylvania. Cooperatives that bargain with plants on behalf of farmers had pushed for higher weight limits, saying inconsistencies between Pennsylvania and neighboring states make hauling more time-consuming and expensive for farmers who already struggle to make a living. The House Transportation Committee agreed instead to a study on the issue.
25 years ago
Feb. 3, 1997: Kennedy Pharmacy, a cornerstone of downtown Clayton for nearly 40 years, has been sold to Kinney Drugs and will close later this year when the new Kinney store opens in the village. Kinney Drugs announced late last year plans to build a new, modern store in Clayton. The former Kennedy Pharmacy will close when the new Kinney Drugs store opens in June on James Street next to Christensen’s Castle, an ice cream shop.
50 years ago
Feb. 3, 1972: Now scheduled to be demolished, the old Hygienic Dairy Co. building has dilapidated to eyesore level over the years and was purchased by the city last summer. Monday night the city council went into high gear to get the building town down for $3,525, and expects to get that money back when the city sells the land at 23 High St.
75 years ago
Feb. 3, 1947: Intensive mechanization of the public works department is proposed to the city council by City Manager C. Leland Wood today in the beliefs that difficulty in hiring laborers will grow more acute in the near future, due to restrictions on immigration during the war. He believes it would be well to plan on buying mechanical ditch diggers and other equipment to do work formerly handled by numerous men with picks and shovels.
100 years ago
Feb. 3, 1922: Adams Center is to have a fire bell. For years the bell in the Seventh Day Baptist church has been used in giving alarms but owing to considerable confusion and inability to tell at times whether there is a church service or a fire, the firemen at a meeting held last evening, voted to purchase a bell.
125 years ago
Feb. 3, 1897: Complaints are not lacking that the speedway lacks light in the vicinity of Sherman street. Pedestrians are afraid to cross Baker street at this point, as teams are frequently passing at a high rate of speed. The common council will adjust this matter after the proposed ordinance is adopted.
150 years ago
Feb. 3, 1872: The citizens of Pulaski generously supplied Capt. Ripsom, whose hotel was recently burned at Richland Station, a new suit of clothes to replace in part his wardrobe destroyed by the fire. His insurance was $7,000.
The world
1238: The Mongols take over Vladimir, Russia.
1690: The first paper money in America is issued in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
1912: New U.S. football rules are set: field shortened to 100 yds.; touchdown counts six points instead of five; four downs are allowed instead of three; and the kickoff is moved from midfield to the 40 yd. line.
1917: A German submarine sinks the U.S. liner Housatonic off coast of Sicily. The United States severs diplomatic relations with Germany.
1920: The Allies demand that 890 German military leaders stand trial for war crimes.
1927: President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill creating the Federal Radio Commission to regulate the airwaves.
1943: Finland begins talks with the Soviet Union.
1944: The United States shells the Japanese homeland for the first time at Kurile Islands.
1945: The Allies drop 3,000 tons of bombs on Berlin.
1945: The month-long Battle of Manila begins.
1954: Millions greet Queen Elizabeth in Sydney on her first royal trip to Australia.
1962: President John F. Kennedy bans all trade with Cuba.
1966: Soviet Luna 9 achieves soft landing on the moon.
1971: OPEC decides to set oil prices without consulting buyers.
1984: The Environmental Protection Agency orders a ban on the pesticide EDB for grain products.
