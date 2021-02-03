Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 3, 2011: Same-sex marriages are not legal in New York, but same-sex divorces are. The first such dissolution in Jefferson County occurred in December when State Supreme Court Judge Hugh A. Gilbert granted a divorce to a Jefferson County couple who had been legally married outside the state. Judge Gilbert initially intended to tell the men they must get divorced where they were married. However, he made his decision based on a state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, ruling rendered in February 2008 that gave recognition to marriage between two women who were wed in Ontario, where same-sex marriages are legal.
25 years ago
Feb. 3, 1996: Rep. John M. McHugh, R-Pierrepont Manor, co-chairman of the House Army Caucus, received the first shipment of chocolates destined for the troops in the Balkans at a ceremony at the snowy Capitol Friday. Candy maker Mars Inc. and AT&T are launching a program to enable service personnel’s families to send personalized fax messages to those serving in the former Yugoslavia. Messages will be delivered with Dove chocolates in time for Valentine’s Day.
50 years ago
Feb. 3, 1971: Watertown City Council Monday night unanimously approved the future sale of city water and the use of the city sewer system to a proposed industrial park planned on the north side of Coffeen Street Road, just west of Route 81. The resolution cited the city’s willingness to “amend any and all regulations to provide the water and sewer facilities,” for the park sponsored by Jefferson County Industries.
75 years ago
Feb. 3, 1946: The new Franklin D. Roosevelt dime has arrived in Watertown. Hundreds of school children were at the Watertown National bank and the northern New York Trust company yesterday morning to get some of the first commemorative ten-cent pieces. It is not believed that the 4,500 dimes received here will last long with the great demand that started as soon as it was learned they were available.
100 years ago
Feb. 3, 1921: Private Stanislaus Sieniecki and Ralph Evans paid a fine of $5 each this morning in city court instead of going to jail for 5 days each. Both were charged with being drunk. Evans was arrested after the officer heard him remark that “I’d like to hit that cop with a brick.”
125 years ago
Feb. 3, 1896: Yesterday was Candlemas day, and if the bear did not see his shadow it was because he knew when he was well off and stayed out of the cold. In this section, the sign is not reliable and it is nearly always safe to bet on the six weeks more of winter, whether the sun shines on Feb. 2 or not.
150 years ago
Feb. 3, 1871: Valentine parties will soon be in order. They are to be somewhat numerous in this section.
The world
1690: The first paper money in America is issued in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
1783: Spain recognizes United States’ independence.
1908: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that union-sponsored boycotts are illegal, and applies the Sherman Antitrust Act to labor as well as capital.
1912: New U.S. football rules are set: field shortened to 100 yds.; touchdown counts six points instead of five; four downs are allowed instead of three; and the kickoff is moved from midfield to the 40 yd. line.
1917: A German submarine sinks the U.S. liner Housatonic off coast of Sicily. The United States severs diplomatic relations with Germany.
1920: The Allies demand that 890 German military leaders stand trial for war crimes.
1927: President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill creating the Federal Radio Commission to regulate the airwaves.
1945: The Allies drop 3,000 tons of bombs on Berlin.
1954: Millions greet Queen Elizabeth in Sydney on her first royal trip to Australia.
1962: President John F. Kennedy bans all trade with Cuba.
1966: Soviet Luna 9 achieves soft landing on the moon.
1971: OPEC decides to set oil prices without consulting buyers.
1984: The Environmental Protection Agency orders a ban on the pesticide EDB for grain products.
