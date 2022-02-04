Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 4, 2012: City Councilman Joseph M. Butler says it’s time for the city again to use lethal means to try to eliminate the estimated 20,000 to 30,000 crows that have been roosting in the city this winter. Mr. Butler said Friday that wildlife biologists from Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, should use high-powered rifles to shoot and kill the crows. So far, Mr. Butler has been disappointed with the results that Loomacres has been getting from using such hazing methods as playing distress calls, firing low-yield pyrotechnics and using hand-held lasers.
25 years ago
Feb. 4, 1997: The state Department of Environmental Conservation and General Signal Corp. finally have reached an accord over the cleanup of industrial pollution in Kelsey and Oily creeks in Watertown. The announcement Monday is the culmination of seven years of negotiations with the former owner of New York Air Brake Co. that is being held responsible by DEC for polluting the creeks.
50 years ago
Feb. 4, 1972: Mohawk Airlines has taken steps to guard against the possibility, however slight, that a North resident might board a jet at Watertown Airport bent on hijacking the plane. As a result, all passengers boarding any of the 84 flights out of the airport each week will be subjected to visual screening and comparison against a “hijacker profile,” prepared by the Federal Aviation Agency.
75 years ago
Feb. 4, 1947: The accelerated program at Clarkson College of Technology, which has been conducted through the war years, will probably be discontinued within the next two years, it was announced yesterday. A poll had been taken among the students and it was found that 60 per cent preferred the return of the pre-war two-term program.
100 years ago
Feb. 4, 1922: Concluding with automobile races, the ice carnival held at Alexandria Bay Wednesday and yesterday came to an end late yesterday afternoon. About 2,000 attended on the first day and 1,000 on the second. It is planned to hold the carnival for a week next year, so successful has this one been.
125 years ago
Feb. 4, 1897: The R. W. & O. will run a special train to Syracuse and return Feb. 24, when Tommy Ryan will fight Tommy Tracey before the Empire Athletic club, of Syracuse, for a $1,500 purse and the championship of the world.
150 years ago
Feb. 4, 1872: Certainly the citizens of Watertown can ride all they wish now. The new arrangement went into effect today with the Utica & Black River Company, and three trains per day are to be run over the road from Watertown to Utica, and as there have been this number on the Rome road for a long time past, it gives our people six eastward bound trains each day, enough, we fancy, to supply every conceivable want.
The world
1787: Shay’s Rebellion, an uprising of debt-ridden Massachusetts farmers against the new U.S. government, fails.
1795: France abolishes slavery in her territories and confers slaves to citizens.
1889: Harry Longabaugh is released from Sundance Prison in Wyoming, thereby acquiring the famous nickname, “the Sundance Kid.”
1906: The New York Police Department begins finger print identification.
1909: California law segregates Caucasian and Japanese schoolchildren.
1932: Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt inaugurates the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid.
1941: The United Service Organization (U.S.O.) is formed to cater to armed forces and defense industries.
1966: Senate Foreign Relations Committee begins televised hearings on the Vietnam War.
1974: Newspaper heiress Patty Hearst is kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army, beginning one of the most bizarre cases in FBI history.
1980: Syria withdraws its peacekeeping force in Beirut.
1986: The U.S. Post Office issues a commemorative stamp featuring Sojourner Truth.
