Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 5, 2012: Fifty-four contestants braved the sunny chill at Hawkins Point at Robert Moses State Park for the third annual running of the Massena Winter Carnival’s Massena Dash Saturday. For the drivers and their mostly Siberian husky dogs who are here from throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont and Canada, this is a must destination on their winter weekend dog sled racing itinerary.
25 years ago
Feb. 5, 1997: They’ve heard the hype from both sides of the north country’s first local TV news competition in nearly six years. Now, the viewers get their say. This month will be the first ratings period measuring the new head-to-head evening news battle waged by WWNY-TV and WWTI-TV, which started up its weeknight newscasts again in December. Both stations have scheduled multipart series and “special reports” on their newscasts this month.
50 years ago
Feb. 5, 1972: Regular travelers on Interstate Route 81 will miss an old, occupied building along the highway which has for some time borne an advertisement sign for Carroll’s Hamburger stands. A former house, the wooden frame structure on Gillette Road, next to Route 81 about a half mile from Massey Street, was leveled by a fire of undetermined origin Thursday.
75 years ago
Feb. 5, 1947: Ogdensburg Athletics, Inc. has been incorporated for the purpose of owning and managing a professional baseball club. The purposes of the new corporation also include the promotion of baseball, hockey, football, and boxing contests.
100 years ago
Feb. 5, 1922: A campaign for a more strict observance of the Sabbath day will be inaugurated Feb. 26, at which time pastors of the 70 or more churches affiliated with the Jefferson County Ministerial union, will preach the first of a series of sermons. Members of the ministerial union anticipate a lengthy battle with moving picture proprietors and operators of other Sunday amusement places in their attempt to get the crowds from the theatres and other places into the churches on Sundays.
125 years ago
Feb. 5, 1897: A jolly load of young people from Clayton drove up to the Victor house in LaFargeville Friday evening at 10 o’clock and took Landlord Hubbard by surprise. But Mr. H. entertained the young people in a royal manner. The company whiled away a couple of hours in dancing at the hall, when a bounteous repast was served at the Victor in which all were well pleased.
150 years ago
Feb. 5, 1872: The interest in the right royal game of chess is awakening among our citizens. We are requested to announce to all lovers of the game that a society for chess purposes is about to be formed, and that further information can be obtained by addressing Drawer No. 337, Post Office.
The world
1631: A ship from Bristol, the Lyon, arrives with provisions for the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
1783: Sweden recognizes U.S. independence.
1846: The first Pacific Coast newspaper, Oregon Spectator, is published.
1864: Federal forces occupy Jackson, Miss.
1865: The three-day Battle of Hatcher’s Run, Va., begins.
1917: U.S. Congress nullifies President Woordrow Wilson’s veto of the Immigration Act; literacy tests are required.
1918: The Soviets proclaim separation of church and state.
1922: The Reader’s Digest begins publication in New York.
1922: William Larned’s steel-framed tennis racquet gets its first test.
1952: New York adopts three-colored traffic lights.
1961: The Soviets launch Sputnik V, the heaviest satellite to date at 7.1 tons.
1968: U.S. troops divide Viet Cong at Hue while the Saigon government claims they will arm loyal citizens.
1971: Two Apollo 14 astronauts walk on the moon.
1985: U.S. halts a loan to Chile in protest over human rights abuses.
