The north
10 years ago
Feb. 6, 2012: Lt. Gov. Robert J. Duffy told reporters in Watertown Friday Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration is committed to Fort Drum and other military installations around the state after the Department of Defense announced it would request another round of base closures. State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, who represents Lewis County and part of St. Lawrence County, wrote a letter to Mr. Cuomo and legislative leaders requesting state money to help defend military installations.
25 years ago
Feb. 6, 1997: A Watertown business that makes spill absorbent out of paper mill sludge is planning a $222,000 expansion that will double its work force of five by next year. Cellutech Inc., which uses dried sludge from Champion International Corp. in Deferiet, was approved this morning for a $40,000 five-year loan by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency board. Cellutech operates at the Champion paper mill, where the sludge is dried and processed, and in the Watertown Center for Business and Industry, 800 Starbuck Ave., where the absorbent material is bagged.
50 years ago
Feb. 6, 1972: If a proposed change in the state’s General Business law is approved, men and women will be able to have their hairdressing needs met at the same establishments. Present state laws permit beauticians to cut the hair of women only, but barbers may cut anyone’s hair. However, barbers are prohibited from other hair treatments, such as setting and coloring.
75 years ago
Feb. 6, 1947: Airport-based planes of the Benson Flying Service, Inc., were checking this section today to determine if an unidentified plane, reported circling Brownville between 4:25 and 5:25 this morning, has crashed. The sheriff’s office has a report of a plane, apparently in distress, circling over the village in the blinding snow storm.
100 years ago
Feb. 6, 1922: The Canadian Pacific is making arrangements for hauling increased quantities of raw silk shipped from the Far East to New York via Ogdensburg. Two specially constructed ships are being planned for this service, as the business has greatly increased since the war. Raw silk now constitutes one of the principal imports, and most comes through Ogdensburg.
125 years ago
Feb. 6, 1897: The aquarium in the window of the establishment of D.S. Miller & Co. attracts much attention. There is a multitude of glass globes containing diminutive gold fish, and there is always a crowd at the window.
150 years ago
Feb. 6, 1872: Leap year parties are in vogue at Pierrepont Manor. Forty ladies, last Friday evening, invited and escorted their favorite “lords” to the festive hall. The party is said to have been a very pleasant affair, and is counted by the ladies as a decided success.
The world
1891: The Dalton Gang commits its first crime, a train robbery in Alila, Calif.
1899: The Spanish-American War ends.
1916: Germany admits full liability for Lusitania incident and recognizes the United States’ right to claim indemnity.
1922: The Washington Disarmament Conference comes to an end with signature of final treaty forbidding fortification of the Aleutian Islands for 14 years.
1933: Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich begins press censorship.
1936: Adolf Hitler opens the Fourth Winter Olympics.
1941: The RAF clears the way as British take Benghazi, trapping thousands of Italians.
1945: MacArthur reports the fall of Manila, and the liberation of 5,000 prisoners.
1963: The United States reports that all Soviet offensive arms are out of Cuba.
1964: Cuba blocks the water supply to Guantanamo Naval Base in rebuke of the United State’s seizure of four Cuban fishing boats.
1977: Queen Elizabeth marks her Silver Jubilee, the 25th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.
1982: Civil rights workers begin a march from Carrolton to Montgomery, Ala.
