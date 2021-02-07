The north
10 years ago
Feb. 7, 2011: Opposition to north country prison closures remains as stiff as ever for the region’s legislative delegation, despite the prospect of $10 million in economic development aid promised by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Previous governors have failed in such attempts, including former Gov. David A. Paterson, whose administration included Ogdensburg Correctional Facility on a closure list in 2010. North country legislators, with state Senate Republican support, successfully mounted a campaign to reverse the decision.
25 years ago
Feb. 7, 1996: January’s weather roller coaster was a blessing for farmers who left corn standing in waist-high snow last fall. So much snow melted in January that corn stalks were exposed all the way to the ground, making harvest easier. Then freezing weather made the ground hard enough to allow heavy machinery in fields, farmers say. Some Northern New York farmers were caught in the fall when heavy snow struck earlier than usual and buried fields under as much as 2 feet of snow.
50 years ago
Feb. 7, 1971: The Jefferson County American Red Cross chapter has received many letters from American servicemen in Vietnam expressing appreciation for the 350 Christmas gift packages sent to them by the chapter. A number of the servicemen said it was the only remembrance they received during the Christmas holidays in Vietnam.
75 years ago
Feb. 7, 1946: A man wearing dungarees and a pea colored jacket with PW inscribed in white on the back was picked up on Factory street by a patrolman Tuesday night on suspicion of being the escaped war prisoner. It was learned that the man was a railroad worker and that the PW was written on the back of his jacket by associate employees as a prank.
100 years ago
Feb. 7, 1921: County Judge John Conboy opened his first trial term this morning. A large number of attorneys and spectators were in the court room to see the new judge, who was appointed in the last days of December by former Governor Alfred E. Smith to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Judge Claude B. Alverson, who assumed the robes of a state supreme court justice on Jan. 1.
125 years ago
Feb. 7, 1896: The United States senate passed the bill extending the time for building a bridge across the St. Lawrence at a point in St. Lawrence county.
150 years ago
Feb. 7, 1871: It will undoubtedly be pleasing to our readers to know that in the terrible railroad accident last night on the Hudson road, there were probably no passengers from Watertown, as the unfortunate train, the Pacific Express, left New York at eight o’clock in the evening, while the train which connected at Rome, with the morning train for Watertown and Ogdensburg, left New York at six o’clock and came through safely.
The world
1818: The first successful U.S. educational magazine, Academician, begins publication in New York City.
1882: American pugilist John L. Sullivan becomes the last of the bare-knuckle world heavyweight champions with his defeat of Patty Ryan in Mississippi City.
1926: Negro History Week, originated by Carter G. Woodson, is observed for the first time.
1931: Amelia Earhart weds George Putnam in Connecticut.
1963: The Mona Lisa is put on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
1964: The British band The Beatles are greeted by 25,000 fans upon their arrival in the United States at JFK Airport.
1983: Iran opens an invasion in the southeast of Iraq.
