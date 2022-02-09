Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 9, 2012: Two sled hockey games are being organized for Fort Drum soldiers who lost limbs and suffered other physical disabilities while serving their country, at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown, and at the SUNY Canton rink. Donations will be accepted, to go toward the military’s Wounded Warrior Project and the purchase of additional hockey sleds.
25 years ago
Feb. 9, 1997: The skies should be clear enough for the next few days to catch a glimpse of Comet Hale-Bopp, but you’ll have to get up before the sun rises to see it, a local astronomy buff says. Discovered in July 1995, the comet was easily seen Saturday morning through windows facing due east. It won’t be visible in the evening until late March, just as it nears its peak of brightness.
50 years ago
Feb. 9, 1972: The Arsenal Street School property, twice offered to the public with no bidders, has been sold by the Watertown Board of Education for a negotiated price of $100,000 to the Mobil Oil Company which indicated plans for development of a gasoline service station on the Arsenal-North Massey Streets site. The 54-year-old school was abandoned with the opening of the Harold T. Wiley elementary complex.
75 years ago
Feb. 9, 1947: Although the half-way mark in harvesting ice for the New York Central railroad company is expected to be reached next week, shortage of railroad cars may seriously curtail local cutting operations for shipment to Richland for milk service and ice houses at important junctions on the Pennsylvania line.
100 years ago
Feb. 9, 1922: Watertown’s sweet-toothed eaters of “Eskimo Pie,” are giving $12.50 a day to Christian K. Nelson, the Iowa youth who a few months ago had only an idea and 19 cents. The Kirk-Maher company, manufacturers of Purity ice cream, who are the sole producers of Eskimo Pie in this section, are turning out 250 dozens of the confection daily. Nelson gets a royalty of five cents a dozen.
125 years ago
Feb. 9, 1897: Bicyclists are reviving the talk of improving Watertown’s principal bicycle thoroughfare — the road to Sackets Harbor. Two schemes are being discussed for this. One is to construct a cinder side path all the way to the historic old town and the other is to raise a fund to improve the road, which will benefit others than cyclers — farmers and horsemen.
150 years ago
Feb. 9, 1872: The Passenger Depot of the Ogdensburg & Lake Champlain Railroad Co., in Ogdensburg, was burned, with all its contents, shortly after the departure of the 5 o’clock train this morning. At the time of the fire a driving snow storm prevailed, and the reflection of the flames from the billions of snow flakes imparted a vividness to the air and made the whole city nearly light as day.
The world
1825: The House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams, sixth U.S. President.
1861: Jefferson F. Davis is elected president of the Confederate States of America.
1904: Japanese troops land near Seoul, Korea, after disabling two Russian cruisers.
1922: The U.S. Congress establishes the World War Foreign Debt Commission.
1946: Stalin announces the new five-year plan for the Soviet Union, calling for production boosts of 50%.
1951: Actress Greta Garbo gets U.S. citizenship.
1964: The U.S. embassy in Moscow is stoned by Chinese and Vietnamese students.
1978: Canada expels 11 Soviets in spying case.
