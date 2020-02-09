The north
10 years ago
Feb. 9, 2010: The Watertown Evening Rotary Club is now chartered. The Evening Rotary has a full board and 21 members, many of whom were not able to attend early morning meetings. Lucia M. Bliss, president of the Rotary, said the goal of the Evening Rotary is to fill the gap that some charities and help centers are experiencing.
25 years ago
Feb. 9, 1995: Monday night, the Watertown City Council finally chose green for the city’s replacement ornamental street light posts, but only after wrangling over shades, paint chips and the original color of the posts when they were installed in 1926 — a gray area in history. Before the old lamp posts faded and were repeatedly painted over through the years, they were apparently an olive green, according to members of the Neighbors Interested in Keeping Ornamentals citizen’s group.
50 years ago
Feb. 9, 1970: The Village of Theresa neared a state of emergency today as more than 1,000 persons remained without water for the fourth consecutive day. The village public works department still had no idea where the break is and their efforts to find the trouble spot were thwarted by temperatures which plummeted to 20 degrees below zero Wednesday night.
75 years ago
Feb. 9, 1945: Race relations Sunday is being observed throughout the United States this Sunday. Captain Floyd Ruble of the local Salvation Army has arranged a special service. Rev. Glenn C. Schell of the A.M.E. Zion church, and his congregation will unite at the Citadel for this service. Captain Ruble has extended an invitation to the residents of this community to attend.
100 years ago
Feb. 9, 1920: Reports from points along the north shore of Lake Ontario state that the ice field stretches southward as far as the eye can reach and out to the horizon. This is a rare occurrence and is another indication of the severity of the cold weather experienced during January. Not since 1912 has the lake been so widely frozen, according to record keepers.
125 years ago
Feb. 9, 1895: When it has stopped snowing, if it ever does, it would be a good idea if somebody would take an accurate measuring rod and measure the heights and depths thereof in various places. These things will be lied about some day when talking of the winter of 1894 and ’95 and the man who has taken accurate measurements will have a record to put his fellow beings to shame.
150 years ago
Feb. 9, 1870: The subject of a railroad terminating at Clayton is again under consideration by the people of the towns of Orleans and Clayton, connecting with the Utica road at Carthage. The need of railroad facilities for the towns of Clayton, Orleans, Theresa and Alexandria, are sufficiently obvious not to need any elucidation.
The world
1825: The House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams, sixth U.S. President.
1861: Jefferson F. Davis is elected president of the Confederate States of America.
1943: The Red Army takes back Kursk 15 months after it fell to the Germans.
1951: Actress Greta Garbo gets U.S. citizenship.
1953: The French destroy six Viet Minh war factories hidden in the jungles of Vietnam.
1964: The U.S. embassy in Moscow is stoned by Chinese and Vietnamese students.
1978: Canada expels 11 Soviets in spying case.
1994: Nelson Mandela becomes the first black president of South Africa.
