The north
10 years ago
Feb. 23, 2010: Four people were stuck in an elevator for about 45 minutes Monday afternoon the machine malfunctioned at the Key Bank building, 200 Washington St. A power surge caused the elevator to briefly gain speed, prompting a governor on its controls to engage and shut it down between the first and second floors. Technicians from Otis Elevator Co. responded to the scene and reset the equipment, freeing the passengers, none of whom was harmed. The city Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
25 years ago
Feb. 23, 1995: It could take a decade and more than $500,000 to clean up the damage from a gasoline spill last year that contaminated at least 10 wells in Morristown, state environmental officials said on Wednesday. On Nov. 9, 1,800 gallons of gasoline leaked from a rusted underground tank at C&L Grocery store. The store, also a gas station, is on Route 37, just north of the village and about 1,000 feet from the St. Lawrence River.
50 years ago
Feb. 23, 1970: State and village police are investigating a fracas at Lowville Academy and Central School that resulted in serious injury to one student when five unidentified youths entered the building Friday afternoon and started a fight with three students who happened to be standing in the hall, one of whom was transported to a Watertown hospital with a fractured skull. There was no provocation for the fight.
75 years ago
Feb. 23, 1945: Watertown’s municipal airport, one of the largest in the state and capabnle f landing and taking off army Super Fortress B-29s has long been officially designated by the United States government on a major north-south air line. Only others of its size are located at Niagara Falls, Schenectady, Plattsburg and Long Island. LaGuardia field in New Yrok city is the only airport larger than the one here.
100 years ago
Feb. 23, 1920: Airplanes will become a daily sight at the Thousand Islands next summer if plans with the Rochester Aircraft Corpotation has for aerial passenger between Rochester and St. lawrence river pioints are adopted. The board of directors are considering plans, it is sdaif, to operate passenger service across lake Ontatio between Rovhester and Totronto and Cobourg, as well as to the Thousand Islands.
125 years ago
Feb. 23, 1895: Dr. H. G. P. Spencer, who a few months ago purchased property on Benedict street and established a hospital under an arrangement with the Sisters of Mercy, has thereby provided for the city of Watertown and all northern New York, a suitable and properly equipped institution for the care of people. It has, perhaps, been only partially understood that this is a public hospital to which anyone in need of treatment, except in cases of contagious diseases, will be welcome.
150 years ago
Feb. 23, 1870: Pinckney has not been heard from. They are bordered with too much snow we fear.
The world
1821: Poet John Keats dies of tuberculosis at the age of 25.
1861: Texas becomes the seventh state to secede from the Union.
1921: An airmail plane sets a record of 33 hours and 20 minutes from San Francisco to New York.
1926: President Calvin Coolidge opposes a large air force, believing it would be a menace to world peace.
1942: A Japanese submarine shells an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, Calif., the first Axis bombs to hit American soil.
