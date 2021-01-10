The north
10 years ago
Jan. 10, 2011: Maines Paper and Food Service Inc., Conklin, is going to acquire David Puccia & Co., 200 Howk St., in February. Maines acquired Puccia competitor CFM Food Distributors Inc., 580 W. Main St., on Dec. 6. Maines will merge the operations of the former CFM into Puccia and operate the business as Maines Watertown.
25 years ago
Jan. 10, 1996: A 120-year-old Syracuse candle factory was destroyed Monday in a blaze that officials called the city’s biggest fire in a decade. About 50 firefighters from 10 companies battled the fire at the Mack-Miller Candle Co. Fireballs exploded from the burning building, shooting hundreds of feet into the nighttime sky, said Syracuse Fire Capt. Andrew Sapoznikov.
50 years ago
Jan. 10, 1971: The Rock Island Light Station on the St. Lawrence River in the Town of Orleans has been acquired by the Thousand Island Bridge Authority from the U.S. General Services Administration. The Bridge Authority plans to apply to the Historic Trust Commission to have the Rock Island station developed as an historic site under the commission at a future date.
75 years ago
Jan. 10, 1946: The New York State Agricultural and Technical institute has begun the new year with more than 60 new students registered in the electrical courses. It is expected that the new term will begin next month with an enrollment double that of last September. Practically all of the new men are war veterans taking advantage of the G. I. bill of rights.
100 years ago
Jan. 10, 1921: Part of the machinery purchased by the Adirondack Maple Company of Lowville for the making of candy from pure maple products has arrived and is now being installed at the company’s plant near the New York Central railroad tracks. Maple kisses, marshmallow maple creams, chocolates with maple filling and various other kinds will be made and it is expected that it will be in full operation by March 1.
125 years ago
Jan. 10, 1896: The gay students of the Watertown high school and their friends held forth in Jeffersonian hall last evening. The occasion was the second annual junior ball given under the auspices of the class of ’97. The event was in every way a success, and those who attended enjoyed themselves hugely. Lewis’ orchestra furnished music.
150 years ago
Jan. 10, 1871: The cold snap of the last few days has effectually closed the St. Lawrence at Clayton, though the ice is not yet strong enough to bear teams. Foot passengers cross without difficulty, unless “loaded too much by the ‘head,’” which is apt to confuse their sight so much they cannot discover the weak places in the ice. Persons going from Clayton are more liable to such accidents than those coming there.
The world
1645: The Archbishop of Canterbury, William Laud, is beheaded on Tower Hill, accused of acting as an enemy of the British Parliament.
1811: An uprising of over 400 slaves is put down in New Orleans. Sixty-six Black people are killed and their heads are strung up along the roads of the city.
1861: Florida secedes from the Union.
1870: John D. Rockefeller and his brother William establish the Standard Oil Company of Ohio.
1901: The Automobile Club of America installs signs on major highways.
1903: Argentina bans the importation of American beef because of sanitation problems.
1912: The world’s first flying-boat airplane, designed by Glenn Curtiss, makes its maiden flight at Hammondsport.
1984: The United States and the Vatican establish full diplomatic relations for the first time in 117 years.
1985: Sandinista Daniel Ortega becomes President of Nicaragua, vowing to continue the country’s transformation to a socialist state with close ties to the USSR and Cuba.
2007: A general strike begins in Guinea; eventually, it will lead to the resignation of the country’s president, Lansana Conte.
